Proposed Playground At Botanical Gardens

A Government spokesperson said, “The Department of Parks advises the public of a consultation on the addition of a playground to the Botanical Gardens, 169 South Road, Paget. Information is under Resources on the Parks page, or can be seen in person at the Department of Parks, Ground Floor, Global House, 43 Church Street.

“Comments accepted until 5:00 pm on 16 June at parksdept@gov.bm, with the subject line BG Playground Comments.”

The proposal follows below [PDF here]:

