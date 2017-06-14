Proposed Playground At Botanical Gardens
The Department of Parks is advising the public of a consultation on the addition of a playground to the Botanical Gardens at 169 South Road in Paget.
A Government spokesperson said, “The Department of Parks advises the public of a consultation on the addition of a playground to the Botanical Gardens, 169 South Road, Paget. Information is under Resources on the Parks page, or can be seen in person at the Department of Parks, Ground Floor, Global House, 43 Church Street.
“Comments accepted until 5:00 pm on 16 June at parksdept@gov.bm, with the subject line BG Playground Comments.”
The proposal follows below [PDF here]:
Read More About
Category: All
Last year I vacationed in 5 South East Asia countries and I was amazed that a lot of the parks had outdoor exercise equipment for anyone to come and use free of charge, just like what is being proposed here. Can something like that be done here in Bermuda?