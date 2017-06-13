‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Visit Bermuda

A recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, titled “Welcome to the Bermuda Triangle,” sees the show’s stars pay a visit to Bermuda, where they indulge in a number of island activities, including dancing with the Gombeys, visiting the America’s Cup and more.

The show’s synopsis says, “This episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, titled “Welcome to the Bermuda Triangle,” finds all of the women boarding a plane on their way to a tropical girls-only vacation in Bermuda.

“However, it doesn’t take long for old battles to reignite, with Charisse and Karen butting heads, and Karen and Gizelle mincing words all before the end of the first day.”

Screenshots from the episode:

