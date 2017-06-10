Set Of Keys Found On Morgan’s Road, Warwick

June 10, 2017 | 2 Comments

A set of keys has been found on Morgan’s Road in Warwick, including a tag with the caption “Al-Chewy,” with the owner of the keys being sought.

The key chain, which contains two keys, was found on the street opposite of Blue House at the Great Sound end of the Warwick Academy playing fields.

If you are the owner of the keys, please contact Mr. Warren Cabral on 236-9826 [home] or 705-9826 [cell] in order to collect them.

Share via email

Category: All

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. mixitup says:
    June 10, 2017

    Nice to see that the old Bermuda is still somewhere ….

    Reply
  2. Golden child says:
    June 11, 2017

    Yes it still exists in some people especially in this person
    Thanks mr Cabral for displaying this

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Sign Up For Our Free Email Newsletters

email-banners-good-news-370

Latest Bernews Current Affairs Podcasts