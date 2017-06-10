Set Of Keys Found On Morgan’s Road, Warwick

A set of keys has been found on Morgan’s Road in Warwick, including a tag with the caption “Al-Chewy,” with the owner of the keys being sought.

The key chain, which contains two keys, was found on the street opposite of Blue House at the Great Sound end of the Warwick Academy playing fields.

If you are the owner of the keys, please contact Mr. Warren Cabral on 236-9826 [home] or 705-9826 [cell] in order to collect them.

