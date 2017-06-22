Southampton Rangers Senior’s Tea Party Today
The Southampton Rangers will hold a Senior’s Tea Party at the Southampton Rangers Sports Club this afternoon [June 22] from 12.00pm to 3.00pm.
Entertainment will include musician Shine Hayward, along with complimentary food and drinks.
A spokesperson said, “This will be the second Seniors Tea Party of 2017 that the Southampton Rangers Sports Club have hosted. The executive team are actively looking for ways to get back in touch with the immediate surrounding community as well as the community at large in Bermuda.”
How old do you have to be, to become a senior ? B.T.W. some never make it !
Bermuda is quick to relegate those who built this island into a nation of tea drinkers.
Some of our talented over 65′s and young people are unfairly exploited with out consequence! It is as easy as catching flies.
The day will co when big business driven by greed and scams will go to far.
Over the years am i not the better driver, needing constant testing ,That is rubbish and that is discrimination .
Over the years T.C.D. took from us over $50,000 to pay for what !
Stop the gouging .
They want our vote They had better think real fast how to earn it.
Useless promises don’t feed the chickens.