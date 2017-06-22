Southampton Rangers Senior’s Tea Party Today

The Southampton Rangers will hold a Senior’s Tea Party at the Southampton Rangers Sports Club this afternoon [June 22] from 12.00pm to 3.00pm.

Entertainment will include musician Shine Hayward, along with complimentary food and drinks.

A spokesperson said, “This will be the second Seniors Tea Party of 2017 that the Southampton Rangers Sports Club have hosted. The executive team are actively looking for ways to get back in touch with the immediate surrounding community as well as the community at large in Bermuda.”

Read More About

Category: All