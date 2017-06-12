Superyacht Runs Aground In West End

June 12, 2017 | 7 Comments

The superyacht Jetsetter ran aground in the west end yesterday [June 11], later being pulled off the rocks and taken to Dockyard.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre confirmed that the yacht Jetsetter ran aground in the Stag Rocks area in the west end yesterday, and was pulled off last night and taken to Dockyard.”

Jetsetter Superyacht Bermuda, June 11 2017 (3)

Jetsetter Superyacht Bermuda, June 11 2017 (2)

Jetsetter-Superyacht-Bermuda-June-11-2017-1.jpg

  1. Robin says:
    June 12, 2017

    It’s a Jetsetter make, not the name; so who’s is it???

    Reply
  2. Rasta says:
    June 12, 2017

    How did that happen?

    Reply
  3. puzzled says:
    June 12, 2017

    Idiot.
    Broad daylight?

    Reply
  4. Onion Juice says:
    June 12, 2017

    Land Ho

    Reply
  5. Hotgog says:
    June 12, 2017

    Check the Captain (DUI)

    Reply
  6. Point boy says:
    June 12, 2017

    I thought these were mariners. Ouch! On national tv. Oops. Sh1t happens.

    Reply
  7. Doug says:
    June 12, 2017

    errr… whoops!

    Reply

