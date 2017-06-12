Superyacht Runs Aground In West End
The superyacht Jetsetter ran aground in the west end yesterday [June 11], later being pulled off the rocks and taken to Dockyard.
A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre confirmed that the yacht Jetsetter ran aground in the Stag Rocks area in the west end yesterday, and was pulled off last night and taken to Dockyard.”
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
It’s a Jetsetter make, not the name; so who’s is it???
How did that happen?
Idiot.
Broad daylight?
Land Ho
Check the Captain (DUI)
I thought these were mariners. Ouch! On national tv. Oops. Sh1t happens.
errr… whoops!