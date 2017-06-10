Video: 2017 Queen’s Birthday Parade

June 10, 2017 | 1 Comment

The annual Queen’s Birthday Parade took place this morning [June 10] on Front Street in Hamilton, featuring the pomp and pageantry of the marching units from The Royal Bermuda Regiment, The Royal Bermuda Regiment Band & Corps of Drums, Bermuda Police Service and Bermuda Police Reserves, Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Bermuda Regiment Junior Leaders and the Bermuda Sea Cadet Corps.

30-minute live video replay of the Queens Birthday Parade 

  1. Micro says:
    June 11, 2017

    How you gonna hoist the flag upside down tho

