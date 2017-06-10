Video: 2017 Queen’s Birthday Parade

The annual Queen’s Birthday Parade took place this morning [June 10] on Front Street in Hamilton, featuring the pomp and pageantry of the marching units from The Royal Bermuda Regiment, The Royal Bermuda Regiment Band & Corps of Drums, Bermuda Police Service and Bermuda Police Reserves, Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Bermuda Regiment Junior Leaders and the Bermuda Sea Cadet Corps.

30-minute live video replay of the Queens Birthday Parade

Read More About

Category: All, Videos