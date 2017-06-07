Video: BTA’s East End Summer Video Series

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s ‘East End Summer’ video series]

The National Tourism Plan calls for a rebirth of heritage and cultural tourism in the east end and the Bermuda Tourism Authority believes it is making progress, alongside partners in the Town of St. George and out on St. David’s Island.

In the first episode of a new summer video series, Kristin White explains what’s on tap in the east end over the next couple of weeks.

BTA East End Summer Video Series – Episode 1

Visitors and locals alike are invited to enjoy the events promoted in this pilot video, including:

Thursday Afternoon Cultural Series

Friday Night Summer Series

Family Fort Festival

Pirates & Plunder

Visitors to the east end should share their experiences on social media using #gotobermuda. In the east end, history is better experienced than explained.

