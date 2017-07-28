28 Students Attend Future Scholars Programme

The Department of Education’s Gifted and Talented Programme has arranged for 28 students to attend the Clemson University’s Future Scholars Programme taking place this week in South Carolina.

Gifted and Talented Education Officer, Luann Wainwright- Dill said: “As we consider the multi facets of Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics [STEAM], it is imperative that students have first-hand exposure to working in state if the art facilities and with leaders in these fields.

Minister Simons is with [front row] Zen Mello, Kaela Riley, Kallan Richardson, Minister Collin Simmons, Tia-Marie Robinson, Shania Seymour, Taj King, Giane/Jiani Santucci, Ayr Cannonier [second row] Kaleyo Jones, Calin Jones, Massissi Smith, Ayanna Weeks, Joshua Talbot, Tomiko Douglas, Jordan Burgess, [last row] Ethan Figureido, Nasya Burgess, William Porter, Owen Figureido

“Our students will descend upon Clemson’s campus with 2300 students from around the world for a week of immersion in Digital Media Technologies and STEM Leadership Career Exploration. Students were nominated by their schools to attend the programme and have been fundraising since February to offset the cost.”

Clemson University’s Future Scholars is an innovative learning program designed to help future leaders think more strategically, communicate more effectively, act more compassionately, and lead more decisively. The Digital Media program utilizes technology, digital media and learning environments to develop skills such as complex problem solving, communication and collaboration, creativity, and visual literacies.

Using the space, tools, and resources found in the Digital Media & Learning Labs of the College of Education, students will explore Digital Media, Audio Production, Video Production, 3D printing and prototyping, Gameplay, robotics, and other technology-focused manipulatives.

Last week, the Minister of Education, Cole Simons, met with the students to offer his congratulations.

