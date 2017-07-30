Advisory: Cup Match Residential Trash Collection

The Department of Waste Management, Ministry of Public Works, have advised of the Cup Match holiday, garbage and recycling collection schedule.

A spokesperson said, “In the west-end, garbage will be collected tomorrow Monday 31st July and recycling and garbage will be collected on Wednesday 2nd August.

“East end garbage will be collected on Tuesday 1st August and recycling and garbage will be collected on Saturday 5th August.

“As a public reminder, when enjoying Bermuda’s outdoor environment this holiday season please remember to practice pack-in-pack-out; bring your own waste and recycling bags and take home for disposal on your regular collection days instead of leaving at public docks, beaches and parks.

“Changes to waste collection days due to public holidays can be found in the 2017/18 Garbage and Recycling schedule which can be found in the blue pages of the BTC phone book, or downloaded from gov.bm. For further information about waste management email recycle@gov.bm, or telephone 278-0560.

