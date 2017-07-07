Driver In Critical Condition Following Car Crash

[Updated] A woman is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital tonight [July 7] following a collision on Harrington Sound Road in Hamilton parish, according to police.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:45pm Friday, July 7th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported single vehicle car crash on Harrington Sound Road in Hamilton parish.

“Details remain limited.

“However, it appears that the crash occurred in the vicinity of the former Harrington Sound Post Office.

“The injured driver, believed to be a 36 year old Hamilton parish woman, was apparently trapped in the car before being transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“At last check she was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue.

“Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update 8.37am, July 8: A police spokesperson said, “At last check around 7:40am Saturday, July 8th the 36 year old female car driver injured in a Harrington Sound Road, Hamilton parish car crash was in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Inquiries continue.”

