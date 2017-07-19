New Security Could Cause Delays At Airport

Airline passengers travelling to the United States could experience increased processing times at the L.F. Wade International Airport passenger security checkpoint due to new security requirements.

Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited is advising the travelling public that the new screening requirements issued directly by the Transportation Security Administration [TSA], will begin on Friday [July 21].

They apply to all flights into the US.

A spokesperson said, “These new regulations require airport security to conduct additional screening of large electronic items at the passenger security checkpoint. This will apply to all electronic devices such as tablets and laptop computers, that are larger than a smartphone.

“As a result, it is expected processing times through the US departure checkpoint will increase. Passengers are asked to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time to allow for longer security screenings.”

Mikaela Pearman, Marketing & Communications Officer, Bermuda Skyport, says: “We would like to encourage the public to cooperate with the new requirements and to arrive at the airport ahead of schedule to ensure seamless travel.

“Our security team will be available to help guide members of the public through the screening checkpoints as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

For more information, visit the TSA fact sheet.

