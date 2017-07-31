Opposition Leader: Minister “Could Do Better”

“Minister Brown has an interesting take on inclusive consultation respecting Immigration”, according to Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon-Pamplin who said, “I am sure the Minister could do better for Bermuda as he has started out on a shaky footing.”

MP Gordon-Pamplin said, “As an Opposition, we in the OBA have committed to working with the government for all those things that we deem to be in the best interest of Bermuda. We note however, that Minister Brown has an interesting take on inclusive consultation respecting Immigration.

“Members of the Reform Group, of which he was an integral part, have been having public consultations for over a year, with weekly reporting of the progress being made. Is he discounting the numerous town hall meetings and the input by those group members and those who committed to attend as being an exercise in futility?

“I have, through the Chairman, last week, expressed the following:

Mr. Chairman, May I express my sincere gratitude to you and the Committee for the hard work that they have done in furtherance of the responsibilities that they were contracted to complete, pursuant to the agreement of last March. While the timelines that were set out in such agreement were not adhered to, I fully understand that the underlying data that has been sought was a prerequisite to ensuring that the output and the recommendations were fair and balanced in the interest of all Bermudians. I wish you the very best as you continue this very necessary work under the new administration, and reiterate what a pleasure it was to have inherited you and your committee. Please convey my thanks to each committee member.

“When speaking of ‘fair’, Minister Brown barely allowed the ink to dry on his appointment before making a political decision in favour of an expat who blatantly misrepresented facts on application forms and the Minister expected that a blind eye would be cast over such inconsistencies.

“The Minister has lost his moral authority to speak of fairness and Bermudians first, unless to him, the connotation of being fair and to consider Bermudians first means “FIRST, after his favourite expat”.

“I note that not too long ago, the department under my instruction, revoked a permit for a worker who misrepresented similar details on his application form. It was, in my opinion, fair to refuse that applicant a new permit. Should we encourage double standards?

“I am sure the Minister could do better for Bermuda as he has started out on a shaky footing.”

