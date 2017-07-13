Photos: Fire Service Extinguish Boat Blaze

[Updated] The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Dockyard area tonight [July 13] where a boat and an area of brush was on fire.

Police and fire personnel were on scene at Albert Row with onlookers watching fire fighters extinguish the blaze which sent smoke billowing into the sky. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 9.07pm: The BFRS said, “The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a brush fire at Glass Beach, Ireland Island in Dockyard this evening, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at approximately 7:16pm. The caller reports there was a fire in the trees, black smoke and crackling noises coming from Glass Beach.”

Fire Service spokesperson, Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis reports, “The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a brush fire approximately 50′ x 50′ with an old boat in the midst with two vehicles and six personnel. Two firefighters rapidly extinguished the fire using a booster reel and approximately 500 gallons of water.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage persons utilizing public spaces, to be thorough in their clean-up before leaving the area.”

>

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, Accidents/Fires, All, Marine, News, Photos