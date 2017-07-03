Video: OBA Announces Election Platform
[Updated] The One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] held a press conference this morning [July 3] to announce their platform for the 2017 general election, with Premier Michael Dunkley calling it “a plan for Bermudian progress on a very broad scale.”
In presenting the platform, Premier Dunkley said, “Good morning Bermuda. I’m proud to be here this morning with my colleagues to present the One Bermuda Alliance platform for the 2017 general election.
“This is a plan that will help Bermuda to continue to move forward in ways that work for more and more Bermudians, toward more opportunity, more jobs, economic stability, and shared prosperity.”
“It’s a plan for Bermudian progress on a very broad scale.
“It is the product of an OBA team that represents the diversity of Bermuda; all of us coming together using our experience, our community work, and our understandings of hardship and the potential to bring forward ideas and plans to meet Bermudian needs, and the aspirations today and for years ahead.”
The press conference has just concluded; we will have more information later. In the meantime, the 37-minute live video replay of the press conference is below.
Update 11.39am: The OBA General Election platform follows below [PDF here]:
SAME AS U DID IN 2012. LIES THAN N LIES NOW. CANT BE TRUSTED
Hey Ralph, how about that Vision 2025 huh? Happy to wait that long to see failure…again? The PLP are the ones that cannot be trusted. No platform, no plan…just crazy fake news nonsense from Burt and Co.
Is the OBA having a public rally or are they afraid to reveal the 2 Bermudas?
they still haven’t fulfilled the promises from 2012 yet now they are making even more that will be harder to fulfill.
The PLP cannot run on their 14 year record, it was so awful. 2025 is too long to wait until we see them fail again.
Wayne Furbert is the greatest MP! Sorry. I am only confused!
What a joke…OBA YOUR TIME IS UP
You mentioned that you will extend after school programming from 5:30pm. If you not aware let me help you! After school care in government actually finishes at 6:00pm, so are you saying that it will extend to 6:30pm. Not sure how thas going to work as you cut the buget and closed several after school,summer and mid’term programs.
The UBP/oba platform explains to the voters I don’t need to make any sense. I just have to make you believe I do.
Say bye bye UBP/oba. After getting crushed on July 18th the former BDA members that merged to form the UBP/oba need to jump ship and re form the BDA party. I will never vote for a party that was made to trick voters to win an election using surrogates as front men & women.
Anyone seen Michael Fahy ? Hello ?
Greetings Bermuda:
I have read through the OBA’s 2017 platform. There are several great ideas and plans – I am impressed with the scope and scale they have laid out.I invite everyone to read the document in its entirely – - – cause if you do, you will see that many of the concepts ARE FAR FETCHED and UNREALISTIC – - such as:
1. Jump Start Savings Account for every newborn Bermudian – seeded with $2,500 – where is that money coming from? Weren’t we broke like last month?
2. Provide classroom teachers with $1k annual budget for classroom requirements and supplies – again, where the money coming from? That was not in this year’s budget as explained by Minister Cole Simons’ statement last week.
3. “extending” an ‘authority’ approach to Education – sounds like they are privatizing the education system as they did with the Tourism department.
4. Will move to have the appropriate international conventions extended to Bermuda so we can use our driver licenses to rent cars overseas without issue – - what they don’t say is when we sign the convention, then all those countries that are on the list CAN DRIVE HERE – period.
5. Develop a cashless payment system for the island’s buses and ferries – great idea in principle but what is the cost to completely change to current system? Any thought given to improve the current system?
6. Establish a Senior Advocate Office – more privatization – and what’s the costs associated with this office? Who is paying for it and how?
7. Will create a Caregiver Resource Center – same as #6.
8. Fixed term elections every five years – this was on the original OBA platform – they never did it.
9. Absentee balloting for immediate implementation – same as #8.
10. We will turn our focus to building a Causeway for the 21st century – this is a pie in the sky promise – if they didn’t have funds to do it all this time, again, where is the money coming from now?
11. Consult stakeholders for the creation of an independent taxi and minibus Commission – privatization again – why? TCD has a board of public individuals who do this currently, who are appointed by the government yearly.
These are just somethings that I would ask all who read the document to be mindful of – -
The OBA has saved Bermuda’s economy . This is a direct benefit to all of us. Finance Minister Bob Richards has saved thousands of jobs . While things have been tough, they are getting better for many . Soon, that “many,” will be , “all”. We must continue to work together in 2017 .