Video: OBA Announces Election Platform

[Updated] The One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] held a press conference this morning [July 3] to announce their platform for the 2017 general election, with Premier Michael Dunkley calling it “a plan for Bermudian progress on a very broad scale.”

In presenting the platform, Premier Dunkley said, “Good morning Bermuda. I’m proud to be here this morning with my colleagues to present the One Bermuda Alliance platform for the 2017 general election.

“This is a plan that will help Bermuda to continue to move forward in ways that work for more and more Bermudians, toward more opportunity, more jobs, economic stability, and shared prosperity.”

“It’s a plan for Bermudian progress on a very broad scale.

“It is the product of an OBA team that represents the diversity of Bermuda; all of us coming together using our experience, our community work, and our understandings of hardship and the potential to bring forward ideas and plans to meet Bermudian needs, and the aspirations today and for years ahead.”

The press conference has just concluded; we will have more information later. In the meantime, the 37-minute live video replay of the press conference is below.

Update 11.39am: The OBA General Election platform follows below [PDF here]:

