BELCO: Cable Fault Power Outage Affects 5000

[Updated] Approximately 5000 BELCO customers in the West End parishes are currently without power after a fault on transmission cables that feed out of the Belmont substation according to the company.

A spokesperson said, “BELCO experienced a fault on the 22kV transmission cables that feed out of the Belmont substation. As a result 5,000 customers are currently without power in the West End of the Island.

“BELCO crews are in the process assessing the situation so that power can be restored as soon as possible.

“Customers are advised that they do not need to call into BELCO at this time. We apologise to those customers who have been impacted and will provide additional updates as soon as information becomes available.”

Update 11.30: A BELCO spokesperson has confirmed that “as of 11:21pm, power was restored to all customers”.

