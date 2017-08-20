BELCO: Cable Fault Power Outage Affects 5000

August 20, 2017 | 2 Comments

[Updated] Approximately 5000 BELCO customers in the West End parishes are currently without power after a fault on transmission cables that feed out of the Belmont substation according to the company.

A spokesperson said, “BELCO experienced a fault on the 22kV transmission cables that feed out of the Belmont substation. As a result 5,000 customers are currently without power in the West End of the Island.

“BELCO crews are in the process assessing the situation so that power can be restored as soon as possible.

“Customers are advised that they do not need to call into BELCO at this time. We apologise to those customers who have been impacted and will provide additional updates as soon as information becomes available.”

Update 11.30: A BELCO spokesperson has confirmed that “as of 11:21pm, power was restored to all customers”.

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Bermudian says:
    August 20, 2017

    Thanks.

    Reply
  2. Truth is killin' me... says:
    August 21, 2017

    Oh Belco. You should have put money into ithe infrastructure when you HAD IT!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos