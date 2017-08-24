Column: Richards, JetGate, Lessons To Learn

[Opinion column written by John Barritt]

That Bob Richards interview in the newspaper confirmed what most of us already knew, The OBA did not tell us all there was to know about the so-called Jetgate affair. But that was always a kind of open secret, wasn’t it?

What is new is the claim that former leader and Premier Craig Cannonier was the ‘fall guy’ for what went down. Do tell us more, please; but, no, sadly, on this most recent twist on just what happened, and why, we were once again left uninformed.

Big deal. Does it even matter? The people have already spoken. The OBA were soundly defeated. We have a new government. True all that. Still, there may be a couple of lessons to be learned here – for us and for them..

What was the harm in telling people exactly what went down at the time questions were first raised about Jetgate. The first and best opportunity to come clean came when questions were raised in the House of Assembly and the Legislature is the one institution where voters might reasonably expect their elected representatives to give truthful answers. Information should not come in dribs and drabs, with each answer begging further questions.

A lot of what passes for truth is put down to politics. Spin, and its cousin, parsing, have practically become acceptable in political circles. The norm, you might say, as those of us who are onlookers learn to read between the lines and divine what our politicians are really saying, or rather what they are trying really hard not to say.

But any way you look at it, ultimately it’s a tangled web that is woven that we get to see through either immediately or eventually. That is lesson number one. Lesson number two is that it marks the beginning of the end. There begins a loss of trust and confidence, two very important pillars for any government. Who is to say the next time that government is challenged that its members are not either [one] responding truthfully and/or [two] withholding critical information.

It is a ball and chain that becomes hard to shake off. ‘Deadgate’ it never was. A Premier was taken out in the dead of night without a full and complete explanation from the main players. Apologies might have been in order as well.

One cannot help but wonder what the outcome might have been had the people responsible been straight up with us right from the start. It would have at the very least been consistent with a party that promised us greater transparency and accountability. It would underscored that this was a party that was going to practice what it preached.

Failure to have done so led to lesson number three. Reputation and credibility are vital to the continued and future success of any politician and his or her party. Bob Richards with his comments has once again highlighted that which hurt the OBA so soon in its term, and more significantly perhaps, reminded us of events and questions which were never satisfactorily explained.

Unlike Mr. Richards, there are those who were at the centre of what occurred who remain in the front lines for the OBA. Their collective and individual reputations remain in question now that their former deputy has rolled out this grenade on to the public stage. But to what end, if he and they won’t come clean?

To revive the party? Good luck with that.

How much better, and that much more positive, if we were told what went on and what went down that led to the resignation of a Premier. It constitutes an ideal springboard for much-needed campaign finance reform; and just the impetus required for the PLP Government and the Opposition OBA to get on with a shared goal.

- John Barritt

