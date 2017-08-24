Column: Richards, JetGate, Lessons To Learn
[Opinion column written by John Barritt]
That Bob Richards interview in the newspaper confirmed what most of us already knew, The OBA did not tell us all there was to know about the so-called Jetgate affair. But that was always a kind of open secret, wasn’t it?
What is new is the claim that former leader and Premier Craig Cannonier was the ‘fall guy’ for what went down. Do tell us more, please; but, no, sadly, on this most recent twist on just what happened, and why, we were once again left uninformed.
Big deal. Does it even matter? The people have already spoken. The OBA were soundly defeated. We have a new government. True all that. Still, there may be a couple of lessons to be learned here – for us and for them..
What was the harm in telling people exactly what went down at the time questions were first raised about Jetgate. The first and best opportunity to come clean came when questions were raised in the House of Assembly and the Legislature is the one institution where voters might reasonably expect their elected representatives to give truthful answers. Information should not come in dribs and drabs, with each answer begging further questions.
A lot of what passes for truth is put down to politics. Spin, and its cousin, parsing, have practically become acceptable in political circles. The norm, you might say, as those of us who are onlookers learn to read between the lines and divine what our politicians are really saying, or rather what they are trying really hard not to say.
But any way you look at it, ultimately it’s a tangled web that is woven that we get to see through either immediately or eventually. That is lesson number one. Lesson number two is that it marks the beginning of the end. There begins a loss of trust and confidence, two very important pillars for any government. Who is to say the next time that government is challenged that its members are not either [one] responding truthfully and/or [two] withholding critical information.
It is a ball and chain that becomes hard to shake off. ‘Deadgate’ it never was. A Premier was taken out in the dead of night without a full and complete explanation from the main players. Apologies might have been in order as well.
One cannot help but wonder what the outcome might have been had the people responsible been straight up with us right from the start. It would have at the very least been consistent with a party that promised us greater transparency and accountability. It would underscored that this was a party that was going to practice what it preached.
Failure to have done so led to lesson number three. Reputation and credibility are vital to the continued and future success of any politician and his or her party. Bob Richards with his comments has once again highlighted that which hurt the OBA so soon in its term, and more significantly perhaps, reminded us of events and questions which were never satisfactorily explained.
Unlike Mr. Richards, there are those who were at the centre of what occurred who remain in the front lines for the OBA. Their collective and individual reputations remain in question now that their former deputy has rolled out this grenade on to the public stage. But to what end, if he and they won’t come clean?
To revive the party? Good luck with that.
How much better, and that much more positive, if we were told what went on and what went down that led to the resignation of a Premier. It constitutes an ideal springboard for much-needed campaign finance reform; and just the impetus required for the PLP Government and the Opposition OBA to get on with a shared goal.
- John Barritt
20 Most Recent Opinion Columns
- 15 Aug: Column: Plan On Leaving An Inheritance?
- 11 Aug: Column: ‘Overwhelming Mandate To Govern’
- 09 Aug: Column: Social Media & Lawyers: Why So Afraid?
- 06 Aug: Column: Jurisdictional Advocacy Beyond Politics
- 06 Aug: Column: Creating A Human Tan Inside The Lab
- 01 Aug: Column: Optimizing Potential Of This Generation
- 30 Jul: Column: Key To Enjoying A Stress-Free Holiday
- 25 Jul: Column: Transformation, Goodbye Time Sheets
- 18 Jul: Column: Economic Growth Is Important
- 16 Jul: Column: What Can An Independent MP Do?
- 16 Jul: Column: What Julian Stood For, Father’s Legacy
- 16 Jul: Column: Who Do You Want To Manage Money?
- 14 Jul: Column: ‘Open Letter’ To Nelson Mandela
- 12 Jul: Column: Will We Need Lawyers By 2050?
- 10 Jul: Column: Growing Pains Of A Young Democracy
- 05 Jul: Column: 10 Common Questions About Pensions
- 01 Jul: Column: Season Of Superyachts
- 22 Jun: Column: Ramadhan Islamic Month Of Fasting
- 16 Jun: Column: How Will Independents Fare In Election?
- 12 Jun: ‘Intelligence, Spirit And Passion For Bermuda’
Opinion columns reflect the views of the writer, and not those of Bernews Ltd. To submit an Opinion Column/Letter to the Editor, please email info@bernews.com. Bernews welcomes submissions, and while there are no length restrictions, all columns must be signed by the writer’s real name.
-
I hope Barritt’s next article is how the PLP should come clean about all the shenanigans uncovered by the Auditor General and Commission’s findings. You know the one’s that actually cost the taxpayer millions of dollars and created the massive deficit and by extension debt.
More deflection from you OBA twits. You tell us. Your party spent millions of dollars in a commission and law suit to reveal these shenanigans which all they did is tell us things we already know. Just face the fact u was fed Kool aid by the oba and you drank it. Over 60 percent of the island saw that is why oba is doa lol….
* You know the one’s that actually cost the taxpayer millions of dollars and created the massive deficit and by extension debt.*
Let’s face it , a huge percentage of Bermudians have no idea what this whole debt thing is all about or even that it’s their money that was either wasted or ‘went missing’ that now has to be paid back.
They complained ,though ,that Bermuda was expensive before and now they’re paying even more for everything , totally unable to make the connection or who is really to blame for foisting this meteoric rise in the cost of living on us .
And you know one thing for sure , once things go up here , taxes included , they NEVER go back down !
FORMER PREMIER CRAIG CANNONIER DROP THESE oba=UBP FOOLS AND FORM THE BDA PARTY AGAIN. THE CLOWNS IN THIS PARTY SURE KNOW HOW TO USE A MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU ARE NOT THE FIRST, BUT I HOPE YOU’RE THE LAST!!!!!!!!!!!!
24 to 12 seats is no laughing matter my whole family voted OBA in 2012 and even if the PLP mess up we would rather not vote then trust the oba=UBP again.
Old news now Mr Barritt. Lessons should have been learned. Time to move on. PS. You have always been a great politician.
Double S I agree yours totally. Everyone getting on the bandwagon bashing the OBA yet everyone forgets the PLP ‘shenanigans uncovered by the AG and COI findings” that still remain UNANSWERED. Selective History is doing us no favours and we need to get to the bottom of the taxpayer millions of dollars that went unaccounted and unanswered for under the PLP…………..ring any bells anyone?
Messrs Barritt and Comeau – (whom I both normally respect and enjoy very much their writings) are both currently & seemingly happily, jointly bashing the OBA and lobbing grenades into the Bermuda political and physic arena while walking off into the sunset with no solutions except to poke unnecessarily. Apart from an avalanche of discussion is anything actually,in real terms, achieved?
“Unlike Mr. Richards, there are those who were at the centre of what occurred who remain in the front lines for the OBA.” N0 – one has passed. Pettingill went independent and is no longer an MP but is progressing his same aims for gaming with the Government.
Well that was a complete waste of email/pm/letter or how transmitted by John Barritt.
So Cannonier was a fall guy.
What a waste of what he talks about but still says nothing.