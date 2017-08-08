Live Video Replay: Junior Ministers Sworn In

A ceremony was held this afternoon [Aug 8] at Government House where Senator Vance Campbell, Senator Crystal Caesar, Senator Jason Hayward, and MP Tinee Furbert were all sworn in as Junior Ministers.

The appointments are:

Senator Vance Campbell: Junior Minister of finance, public works, and government reform

Senator Crystal Caesar: Junior Minister of home affairs, economic development and tourism

MP Tinee Furbert: Junior Minister of disability affairs

Senator Jason Hayward: Junior Minister of education, workforce development, national security, social development and sports

The 14-minute live video replay:

