Live Video Replay: Junior Ministers Sworn In
A ceremony was held this afternoon [Aug 8] at Government House where Senator Vance Campbell, Senator Crystal Caesar, Senator Jason Hayward, and MP Tinee Furbert were all sworn in as Junior Ministers.
The appointments are:
- Senator Vance Campbell: Junior Minister of finance, public works, and government reform
- Senator Crystal Caesar: Junior Minister of home affairs, economic development and tourism
- MP Tinee Furbert: Junior Minister of disability affairs
- Senator Jason Hayward: Junior Minister of education, workforce development, national security, social development and sports
The 14-minute live video replay:
Mercy, so are you my BPSU president, a senator, or the Junior Minister of Education, Workforce Development, National Security, Social Development and Sports?
Tinee wouldve done well as jr minister of health as well !
Great selections for these key roles.
and may whoever you believe in have mercy on de rock!
Do we have a speaker of the house?