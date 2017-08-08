Live Video Replay: Junior Ministers Sworn In

August 8, 2017 | 5 Comments

A ceremony was held this afternoon [Aug 8] at Government House where Senator Vance Campbell, Senator Crystal Caesar, Senator Jason Hayward, and MP Tinee Furbert were all sworn in as Junior Ministers.

Premier and Junior Ministers Bermuda Aug 2017

The appointments are:

  • Senator Vance Campbell: Junior Minister of finance, public works, and government reform
  • Senator Crystal Caesar: Junior Minister of home affairs, economic development and tourism
  • MP Tinee Furbert: Junior Minister of disability affairs
  • Senator Jason Hayward: Junior Minister of education, workforce development, national security, social development and sports

The 14-minute live video replay:

Comments (5)

  1. K says:
    August 8, 2017

    Mercy, so are you my BPSU president, a senator, or the Junior Minister of Education, Workforce Development, National Security, Social Development and Sports?

  2. DS says:
    August 8, 2017

    Tinee wouldve done well as jr minister of health as well !

  3. watching says:
    August 8, 2017

    Great selections for these key roles.

  4. Real Onion says:
    August 8, 2017

    and may whoever you believe in have mercy on de rock!

  5. Jus' Askin' says:
    August 8, 2017

    Do we have a speaker of the house?

