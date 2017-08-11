Minister Caines On Police Complaints Decision

“Disturbing and lacking the closure only proper accountability can bring,” is the view expressed by Minister of National Security Wayne Caines after his review of the decision of the Police Complaints Authority about the police use of pepper spray during the protests on December 2nd 2016 at the House of Assembly.

In making their decision, the Police Complaints Authority concluded that “no misconduct can be attributed to Officers at the Parliamentary grounds and thus the complaints received cannot be upheld,” however they added that there “is no question that mistakes were made in the BPS at senior levels.”

The Minister said, “Ordinary citizens rely on public bodies and institutions to ensure accountability for actions taken and decisions made. People must have confidence that where one body gets it wrong, another will make it right.

“I have shared my views on the Decision with the PCA’s Chairman, the Governor and the Commissioner. There is a way forward but that starts with accountability for what the PCA refers to as the ‘lack of planning and poor communication’ that led to the events of this terrible day.

“I will continue to discuss the issue of accountability with the Governor and the Commissioner,” Minister Caines said.

“Both this Decision and the National Police Coordination Centre [NPoCC] Report of January 2017 speak to significant needs within the BPS related to planning and training. The Commissioner’s acceptance of and action on the recommendations is an important and encouraging step in the process.

“I am committed to supporting the Commissioner and his senior command team in securing that training as we must ensure that this kind of event does not happen again.”

The 11-page PCA document follows below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics