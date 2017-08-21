Photos & Results: BBBFF’s ‘Night Of Champions’

The Bermuda Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s [BBBFF] hosted their 30th annual Night of Champions on Saturday night [Aug 19] and their pre-judging show that morning in the Mid-Ocean Amphitheatre at Fairmont Southampton.

Melissa Smith won in Women’s Physique while Sabrina Burgess was the winner in Women’s Figure Fitness, Natasha Trott won Women’s Bikini Wellness and Kai Miller won the Women’s Bikini Fitness.

Jeftha Miller was the Men’s Bodybuilding champion while Shaqir Richards won Men’s Classis Physique, Alex Chum won Men’s Physique – Class A, and Julian Johnson won the Men’s Physique – Class B and Men’s Physique – Overall title.









































































































































































.

Women’sPhysique:

1. Melissa Smith

2. Andrea Proctor

3. Huda Eraif

Women’s Figure Fitness:

1. Sabrina Burgess

2. Arlene Basden

3. Famella Haryanto

4. Tiffany Dawson

5. Welma Steede

6. Joy Eve

7. Vonika Washington

Women’s Bikini Wellness:

1. Natasha Trott

2. Laurie-Ann Brown

Women’s Bikini Fitness:

1. Kai Miller

2. Arlene Basden

3. Tiffany Smith

4. Liza Kolnesik

5. Kelly Southern

6. Sonia Costa

Men’s Bodybuilding:

1. Jeftha Miller

2. Antonio Soares

3. Paul Simons

4. Troyunde Davis

Men’s Classis Physique:

1. Shaqir Richards

2. Kyle Santucci

3. Jaret Simmons

Men’s Physique – Class A:

1. Alex Chum

2. Sunder Singh

3. Shaqir Richards

4. Paul Simons

5. Justin Doherty

6. Javon Darrell

Men’s Physique – Class B:

1. Julian Johnson

2. Sheldon Effs

3. Tori Wine

4. Jaret Simmons

5. Sinclair Trott

Men’s Physique – Overall

1. Julian Johnson

2, Alex Chum

Click to enlarge photos:

-



Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Sports, Sports