Russian Cosmonaut Posts Photo Of Bermuda

August 28, 2017 | 5 Comments

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, who is part of the current mission team aboard the International Space Station [ISS], recently posted a photo of Bermuda on social media, with the unique image attaining more than 7,000 likes.

Sergey Ryazanskiy Bermuda Aug 2017

This isn’t the first time that an astronaut has turned their camera lens to Bermuda, with Canadian Commander Chris Hadfield sharing a photo of the island in April 2013, and then following up with another in May of the same year.

In 2015, astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent one year aboard the ISS, tweeted a photo of Bermuda, saying that the island was “looking pretty good right now,” while European Space Agency [ESA] astronaut Tim Peake followed up in 2016 with a tweeted photo of his own.

Comments (5)

  1. A Chap called Vanz says:
    August 29, 2017

    Surely there is a Bermudian astronaut capable of doing this job!

  2. Vamos says:
    August 29, 2017

    Hard to picket in space, but with some good Ole Bermudian ingenuity it could be done!

