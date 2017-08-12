Photos: Superyacht D’Natalin IV Visits Island

The 164-foot superyacht D’Natalin IV recently paid a visit to St. George’s, giving locals a look at the custom-built vessel, owned by businessman Dennis M. Jones.

Mr. Jones reportedly paid $34 million for the superyacht, representing a small fraction of his multi-billion dollar fortune; according to a story in the New York Times, Mr. Jones acquired that wealth when he sold Jones Pharma, a niche drug company, to King Pharmaceuticals for $3.4 billion in 2000.

The story says, “The yacht also has a full-time crew of 10. An experienced captain on a ship like this earns $200,000 a year, an engineer about $100,000 and the rest of the crew members can expect to earn from $40,000 to $50,000 — on top of living rent-free on the yacht, said Christian Bakewell, a broker in the superyacht division at Merle Wood & Associates, who oversaw the construction of Mr. Jones’s yacht.”

