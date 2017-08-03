What’s Open Over The Cup Match Holiday

With the Cup Match holiday now getting underway, businesses will be affected as people take part in the celebrations. In order to ensure that the public is informed of exactly what’s open and available over the next two days, Bernews has compiled a list of businesses that will be operating during the holiday.

Gas Stations

RUBiS Dowling’s Marine & Auto, Penno’s Drive, St. George’s

Both Days: 7AM – 5PM / Tel: 297-1914

RUBiS Causeway Service, Blue Hole Hill, Hamilton Parish

Both Days: 8AM – 4PM / Tel: 293-0621

RUBiS Van Buren’s Marine, Flatt’s Village, Hamilton Parish

Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / Tel: 292-2882

RUBiS Terceira’s North Shore Service, North Shore Rd., Smith’s

Both Days: 9AM – 4PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 292-5130

RUBiS St. John’s Road Service, St. John’s Rd. Pembroke

Both Days: Closed / After-hours Fuel available / 279-5090

RUBiS at the Waterfront, Hamilton Harbour, Pembroke

Both Days: 8AM – 5PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 295-3185

RUBiS East Broadway Service, Crow Lane, Pembroke

Both Days: 9AM – 5PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 296-7225

RUBiS Paget Service, Middle Rd, Paget

Thursday: 7AM – 2PM / Friday: Closed / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 236-1691

RUBiS Warwick Gas, South Shore Rd., Warwick Paget

Both Days: 6:30AM – 11PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 236-4158

RUBiS Raynor’s Southampton Service, Middle Rd., Southampton

Both Days: 8AM – 1PM / Tel: 238-3492

RUBiS Robinson’s Marine, Somerset Bridge, Sandys

Both Days: 6:30AM – 9PM / 234-0709

RUBiS Boaz Island Marine Service, Boaz Island, Sandys

Both Days: 7AM – 7PM / 234-0128

St. Davids Esso

Both Days: 8AM – 8PM / 297-0475

Warwick Esso

Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / 236-2595

Collector’s Hill Esso

Both Days: 6AM – 11PM / 236-6574

Crawl Hill Esso

Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / 293-6491

City Esso

Both Days: 24 Hours / 295-3776

Sandys Esso

Both Days: 6.30AM – 5PM / 234-1542

Port Royal Esso

Both Days: 6AM – 12AM / 234-0090

BIU Esso

Friday: 8AM – 10PM / 292-2726

St. George’s Esso

Both Days: 8AM – 12PM / 297-1622

Markets/Convenience

Shelly Bay MarketPlace, 110 North Shore Rd

Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 293-0966

Heron Bay MarketPlace, Riddell’s Bay Rd

Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 238-1993

Modern Mart, 104 South Rd

Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 236-6161

PriceRite Warwick, 22 Middle Road Warwick

Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 295-7111

Harrington Hundreds Supermarket, Smith’s Parish

Both Days: 8AM – 2PM / 293-1635

Bermuda Craft Market, Cooperage Building, Dockyard

Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-3208

People’s ACW, Acute Care Wing of KEMH, 7 Point Finger Road, Devonshire

Both Days: 10AM – 4PM / 232-7527

Dockyard Davison’s

Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-0959

Davison’s Front Street

Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 295-0088

Davison’s St. George

Both Days: 10AM – 4PM / 237-8363

The Resort shop @Fairmont Southampton

Both Days: 8.30AM – 10PM / 238-0105

The Beach @ Fairmont Southampton

Both Days: 10AM – 5PM / 238-7248

Crown & Anchor @ Fairmont Southampton

Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 238-4500

Crown & Anchor Dockyard

Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-3232

Arnolds Liquors, Main Road, Somerset

Both Days: 8AM – 9PM

Maxi Mart, Hog Bay Level, Sandys

Thursday: 6.30AM – 12AM / Friday: 6.30AM – 10PM

Arnolds Express, Front Street, Hamilton

Both Days: 6.30AM – 12AM

Arnolds Supermarket, Main Road, Somerset

Both Days: 8AM – 9PM

Arnolds Family Market, St. John’s Road, Pembroke

Thursday: 6.30AM – 12AM / Friday: 6.30AM – 10PM

Restaurants/Eateries

Scoops Ice Cream & Cupcake Café, 237 Middle Road, Southampton

Both Days: 12PM – 10PM / 238-5382

Bermuda Bistro @ The Beach

Both Days: 9AM – 3AM / 292-0219

RumBum at Horseshoe Bay Beach

Both Days: 9AM – 10PM

Four Star Hamilton

Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 295-5555

Four Star Flatts

Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday:Closed / 292-9111

Four Star Warwick

Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 232-0123

Four Star Somerset

Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 234-2626

Glaze Bakery – Cafe Church St

Both Days: Closed / 292-4422

Glaze Bakery – Cafe Brown & Co

Both Days: Closed / 279-5462

Glaze Bakery – Cafe Bermudiana Rd

Both Days: Closed / 292-1122

Glaze Bakery – Cafe Dockyard

Both Days: 9AM – 5PM / 279-5551

Freddie’s Food Court at Warwick Pharmacy

Both Days: 11AM – 7PM / 278-1336

Temptations Cafe, 31 York Street, St Georges – right next to St Peters Church

Thursday: 8.30AM – 3PM / Friday: Closed / 297-1368

Misc

CV Cafe, 8 Lower York Street [Off Water Street], St. George’s

Both Days: 9AM / 297-0208

The Ultimate Fitness Club [formally SeaView Gym], 9 North Shore Road, Devonshire

Thursday: 7AM – 1PM / Friday: Closed / 292-7266

Beyond Fitness Bermuda, Lower Ground Floor, Mintflower Place, 8 Par-La-Ville Rd. Hamilton

Thursday: 9AM / Friday: Closed

Bermuda Fun Golf -Family Activity located in Royal Naval Dockyard

Both Days: 10AM – 10PM / 400-7888

Island Trucking Freight & Removals Bermuda, 3A Church Dale

Both Days: 3PM – 11PM / 334-7279

Shine On Time Carwash, Ships wharf, St.Davids

Both Days: 9AM – 4PM / 516 7860 or 516 9574

JO Water Service, Flatts, Smith’s, FLBX

Both Days: 24 Hours / 599-4240 & 505-4240

Bermuda Longtail Real Estate Ltd, 4 Beach Road, Sandys

Both Days: 8AM – 8PM / 232-2769 or 535-2769

Bermuda Arts Centre at Dockyard #4 Maritime Lane

Both Days: 10AM – 5PM / 234 2809

Phoenix Stores

