What’s Open Over The Cup Match Holiday
With the Cup Match holiday now getting underway, businesses will be affected as people take part in the celebrations. In order to ensure that the public is informed of exactly what’s open and available over the next two days, Bernews has compiled a list of businesses that will be operating during the holiday.
Gas Stations
RUBiS Dowling’s Marine & Auto, Penno’s Drive, St. George’s
- Both Days: 7AM – 5PM / Tel: 297-1914
RUBiS Causeway Service, Blue Hole Hill, Hamilton Parish
- Both Days: 8AM – 4PM / Tel: 293-0621
RUBiS Van Buren’s Marine, Flatt’s Village, Hamilton Parish
- Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / Tel: 292-2882
RUBiS Terceira’s North Shore Service, North Shore Rd., Smith’s
- Both Days: 9AM – 4PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 292-5130
RUBiS St. John’s Road Service, St. John’s Rd. Pembroke
- Both Days: Closed / After-hours Fuel available / 279-5090
RUBiS at the Waterfront, Hamilton Harbour, Pembroke
- Both Days: 8AM – 5PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 295-3185
RUBiS East Broadway Service, Crow Lane, Pembroke
- Both Days: 9AM – 5PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 296-7225
RUBiS Paget Service, Middle Rd, Paget
- Thursday: 7AM – 2PM / Friday: Closed / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 236-1691
RUBiS Warwick Gas, South Shore Rd., Warwick Paget
- Both Days: 6:30AM – 11PM / After-hours Fuel available / Tel: 236-4158
RUBiS Raynor’s Southampton Service, Middle Rd., Southampton
- Both Days: 8AM – 1PM / Tel: 238-3492
RUBiS Robinson’s Marine, Somerset Bridge, Sandys
- Both Days: 6:30AM – 9PM / 234-0709
RUBiS Boaz Island Marine Service, Boaz Island, Sandys
- Both Days: 7AM – 7PM / 234-0128
St. Davids Esso
- Both Days: 8AM – 8PM / 297-0475
Warwick Esso
- Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / 236-2595
Collector’s Hill Esso
- Both Days: 6AM – 11PM / 236-6574
Crawl Hill Esso
- Both Days: 6AM – 10PM / 293-6491
City Esso
- Both Days: 24 Hours / 295-3776
Sandys Esso
- Both Days: 6.30AM – 5PM / 234-1542
Port Royal Esso
- Both Days: 6AM – 12AM / 234-0090
BIU Esso
- Friday: 8AM – 10PM / 292-2726
St. George’s Esso
- Both Days: 8AM – 12PM / 297-1622
Markets/Convenience
Shelly Bay MarketPlace, 110 North Shore Rd
- Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 293-0966
Heron Bay MarketPlace, Riddell’s Bay Rd
- Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 238-1993
Modern Mart, 104 South Rd
- Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 236-6161
PriceRite Warwick, 22 Middle Road Warwick
- Both Days: 8AM – 6PM / 295-7111
Harrington Hundreds Supermarket, Smith’s Parish
- Both Days: 8AM – 2PM / 293-1635
Bermuda Craft Market, Cooperage Building, Dockyard
- Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-3208
People’s ACW, Acute Care Wing of KEMH, 7 Point Finger Road, Devonshire
- Both Days: 10AM – 4PM / 232-7527
Dockyard Davison’s
- Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-0959
Davison’s Front Street
- Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 295-0088
Davison’s St. George
- Both Days: 10AM – 4PM / 237-8363
The Resort shop @Fairmont Southampton
- Both Days: 8.30AM – 10PM / 238-0105
The Beach @ Fairmont Southampton
- Both Days: 10AM – 5PM / 238-7248
Crown & Anchor @ Fairmont Southampton
- Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 238-4500
Crown & Anchor Dockyard
- Both Days: 9AM – 6PM / 234-3232
Arnolds Liquors, Main Road, Somerset
- Both Days: 8AM – 9PM
Maxi Mart, Hog Bay Level, Sandys
- Thursday: 6.30AM – 12AM / Friday: 6.30AM – 10PM
Arnolds Express, Front Street, Hamilton
- Both Days: 6.30AM – 12AM
Arnolds Supermarket, Main Road, Somerset
- Both Days: 8AM – 9PM
Arnolds Family Market, St. John’s Road, Pembroke
- Thursday: 6.30AM – 12AM / Friday: 6.30AM – 10PM
Restaurants/Eateries
Scoops Ice Cream & Cupcake Café, 237 Middle Road, Southampton
- Both Days: 12PM – 10PM / 238-5382
Bermuda Bistro @ The Beach
- Both Days: 9AM – 3AM / 292-0219
RumBum at Horseshoe Bay Beach
- Both Days: 9AM – 10PM
Four Star Hamilton
- Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 295-5555
Four Star Flatts
- Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday:Closed / 292-9111
Four Star Warwick
- Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 232-0123
Four Star Somerset
- Thursday: 5PM – 10PM / Friday: Closed / 234-2626
Glaze Bakery – Cafe Church St
- Both Days: Closed / 292-4422
Glaze Bakery – Cafe Brown & Co
- Both Days: Closed / 279-5462
Glaze Bakery – Cafe Bermudiana Rd
- Both Days: Closed / 292-1122
Glaze Bakery – Cafe Dockyard
- Both Days: 9AM – 5PM / 279-5551
Freddie’s Food Court at Warwick Pharmacy
- Both Days: 11AM – 7PM / 278-1336
Temptations Cafe, 31 York Street, St Georges – right next to St Peters Church
- Thursday: 8.30AM – 3PM / Friday: Closed / 297-1368
Misc
CV Cafe, 8 Lower York Street [Off Water Street], St. George’s
- Both Days: 9AM / 297-0208
The Ultimate Fitness Club [formally SeaView Gym], 9 North Shore Road, Devonshire
- Thursday: 7AM – 1PM / Friday: Closed / 292-7266
Beyond Fitness Bermuda, Lower Ground Floor, Mintflower Place, 8 Par-La-Ville Rd. Hamilton
- Thursday: 9AM / Friday: Closed
Bermuda Fun Golf -Family Activity located in Royal Naval Dockyard
- Both Days: 10AM – 10PM / 400-7888
Island Trucking Freight & Removals Bermuda, 3A Church Dale
- Both Days: 3PM – 11PM / 334-7279
Shine On Time Carwash, Ships wharf, St.Davids
- Both Days: 9AM – 4PM / 516 7860 or 516 9574
JO Water Service, Flatts, Smith’s, FLBX
- Both Days: 24 Hours / 599-4240 & 505-4240
Bermuda Longtail Real Estate Ltd, 4 Beach Road, Sandys
- Both Days: 8AM – 8PM / 232-2769 or 535-2769
Bermuda Arts Centre at Dockyard #4 Maritime Lane
- Both Days: 10AM – 5PM / 234 2809
THANKS Bernews! Michelle @ CV
Flanagan’s is open too.