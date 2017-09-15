Advisory: Bus Cancellations For Today

September 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Government has advised of bus cancellations for this morning, Friday, September 15th, providing the list below.

Dispatch_C224e-20170914210216

Comments (1)

  1. Yes Eye says:
    September 15, 2017

    I thought this was gonna all be fixed? What first the mold returned and still problems with the buses? Unfortunately, it is much easier to mislead the public, make promises, point fingers and call names, than it is to actually govern.

