BHW Organisers Say 2017 Marks Its “Best Year”

Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] 2017 had its “best ever year” since the event’s inauguration in 2015, with “more than 700 visitors and more than $2 million in revenue for the island”, according to organisers.

A spokesperson said, “The event attracted a total of 736 visitors, an increase of almost 200 visitors from last year, generating $2.4 million in revenue for the Island.

“The revenue for this year increased by $900,000 – $1.5 million spent for 2016 and $442,000 for 2015. Bermuda Carnival took place during the 35th America’s Cup and despite accommodation challenges, the visitor number increased.

“Visitors for Bermuda Carnival spent their money on airfare, accommodations, events, food, transportation and a costume for the Parade of Bands.”

Jason Sukdeo, President, BHW Ltd., said, “Bermuda Heroes Weekend continues to grow year after year with increased participation amongst locals and visitors. We are thrilled to have increased the number of tourists to Bermuda during the event, especially during the America’s Cup when accommodations and flights were full.

“We are excited for Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2018 and expect it to generate even more visitors and revenue for Bermuda.”

The spokesperson said, “The BHW committee measures the success of the weekend by the following:

A third incident-free weekend of events

Exceeding targets for visitor arrivals specifically for BHW 2017

International impressions and increased awareness for Bermuda

Numerous accolades from international guests with promises of return visits

Economic stimulation

“This year’s Band of the Year winner was awarded to Code Red for its outstanding performance through the year. The band is selected based on the following: costume design, band theme, overall presentation, pre-BHW evens and community involvement.

“The BHW board would like to thank Nalton Brangman for more than three years of service. Mr Brangman, who was instrumental in forming BHW Ltd., recently resigned from his post as a Director. We would also like to recognize the members of the sub committees who have volunteered their time.

“The board would like to thank Mica Murray, Zaneta Burch, Lisa Davis, Kaiwon Dill, Andre Esdaille, Joey Furbert, Jihan Gadette, Lloyd Holder, Jason Marsh, Khalid Muhammed, Kirk Saunders, Tamara Sukdeo and Marcelos Thomas for their tireless efforts.

“BHW Ltd. would also like to thank the following sponsors: Colonial Insurance Group, Burrows Lightbourn Ltd., jetBlue, One Communications, Corporation of Hamilton, Barritts & Sons and Bermuda Motors.

“Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2018 will be held from June 15 to 18. Promotions have already started and the launch weekend will be held January 12 to 14, 2018, which will include the band launch with new costumes for BHW 2018.

“For more information on BHW, visit www.bermudaheroesweekend.com or email info@bermudaheroesweekend.com.”

