BPS: Two People Injured In Ferry/Spirit Collision

An 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both sustained “non-life threatening injuries” in the collision involving a ferry and the Spirit of Bermuda on Friday night, the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “It now appears that two persons, believed to be an 18-year-old Pembroke woman and a 25-year-old Pembroke man, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the sailing vessel ‘Spirit of Bermuda’ and the Government ferry ‘Resolute’ collided in waters near Dockyard Friday night.

“In addition to both vessels being damaged, apparently three motorcycles on the ferry at the time were also damaged.

“Marine police continue their investigation into this incident, in conjunction with the Department of Marine & Ports Services.”

