Bailey’s Bay Wins Champions Of Champions

Bailey’s Bay won the Champions of Champions cricket after defeating the Western Stars.

At the St. John’s Field Western Stars won toss and decided to bat, they were bowled out for 102, Treadwell Gibbons was their top scorer with 15, while Derrick Brangman was the pick of the Bailey’s Bay bowlers with figures of 10-2-21-3.

In reply Coolidge Durham scored 41 not out as he helped Bailey’s Bay reach their target in 18.2 overs, Joshua Gilbert led the Western Stars bowlers with figures of 5.0-1-22-1.

Western Stars Inning

..12 PJ Thomas LBW Kyle Hodsoll

..01 Jayden Manders b Derrick Brangman

..15 Treadwell Gibbons LBW Kyle Hodsoll

..05 Joshua Gilbert c Terryn Fray b Malachi Jones

..10 Jekon Endness c Malachi Jones b Derrick Brangman

..12 Justin Robinson LBW Rodney Trott

..08 Brian Hall c Irving Romaine b Derrick Brangman

..04 Dalin Richardson Run Out

..10 Jacobi Robinson c Coolidge Durham b Malachi Jones

..00 Rohan Davis Not Out

..00 Seth Campbell LBW Rodney Trott

..25 Extras [2lb-22w-1nb]

102 Total All Out after 38.4 overs

Bailey’s Bay Bowlers

7.0-3-17-2 Kyle Hodsoll

10.-2-21-3 Derrick Brangman

10.-1-40-2 Malachi Jones

7.4-2-11-2 Rodney Trott

4.0-0-11-0 Irving Romaine

Baileys Bay Bailey’s Bay

..10 Terryn Fray LBW Joshua Gilbert

..28 Malachi Jones Run Out

..41 Coolie Durham Not Out

..19 Rodney Trott Not Out

..05 Extras [5w]

103 Total for 2 Wickets after 18.2 overs

Western Stars Bowlers

1.0-0-06-0 Seth Campbell

5.0-1-22-1 Joshua Gilbert

6.0-0-32-0 Brian Hall

3.0-0-22-0 Rohann Davis

2.2-0-12-0 Jacobi Robinson

1.0-0-09-0 Jekon Endness

Umpires: Melvin Best & Emmerson Carrington

