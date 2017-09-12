Fairmont Southampton ‘Temperature Guarantee’

Fairmont Southampton is now offering a money-back guarantee for weather conditions, with the hotel saying if the daytime temperature does not reach at least 71F from November until December 2017, or 63F from January until March 2018, the hotel room for that night will be free.

The hotel’s announcement said, “For vacation from November 2017 through March 2018, Fairmont Southampton is offering a ‘Bermuda Shorts’ Temperature Guarantee, ensuring that the daytime temperature will reach at least 71F from November until December 2017, or 63F from January until March 2018 – if not, the hotel room for that night will be complimentary.

“A clear win-win situation for hotel guests: They either get to enjoy temperate weather, or a night for free. The special offer further includes popular holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Easter.

“Fairmont Southampton’s innovative temperature guarantee might well be a world’s first. In a nutshell, we are so confident about the appealing climate of our destination that we are willing to guarantee this in writing to our guests,” comments Kiaran MacDonald, Regional Vice President Caribbean & General Manager.

“In the odd case that the temperature should drop below certain degrees, our all-encompassing resort offers plenty of options, with its award-winning golf course, a full-service spa with indoor pool, newly renovated Toddler and Games Rooms, and much more.”

The Terms & Conditions said that the Temperature Guarantee will exclusively apply to those guests who have pre-booked the ‘Bermuda Shorts’ Temperature Guarantee offer at least two weeks in advance before their individual booking start date. Daytime temperature will be based on daily high temperature in Fahrenheit listed publicly on www.weather.bm only.

For more information about the ‘Bermuda Shorts’ Temperature Guarantee, please visit here.

