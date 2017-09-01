Video: BFRS Battles Boat Fires At Riddell’s Bay

September 1, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated with video] The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to Riddell’s Bay in Southampton early this morning [Sept 1] where multiple boats were on fire.

The BFRS said, “At approximately 12:30am on Friday, September 1, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to multiple reports of a boat on fire at Riddell’s Bay public dock.”

Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis stated that “on our arrival the Incident Commander reported two boats involved with fire, since which two other boats have ignited.”

“The Fire Service responded to the incident with 4 vehicles and 10 personnel.

“The fire is currently being extinguished.

“An Investigation into the cause of the fire will commence at daybreak.”

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_00

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_00-2

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_57

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7018

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7026

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7029

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7035

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7056

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7063

Boat Fire Bermuda, September 1 2017_7077

  1. priviledged says:
    September 1, 2017

    can’t sell your boat? burn it ;)

