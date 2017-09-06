First Church Of God Continues Food Initiative

The First Church of God continues their aim of helping to provide food at affordable prices, with new ‘food box’ menus provided each month, which vary in choices.

The food options for September include various packages including a wide variety of food such as beef eye round roast, sliced beef strips, meat balls, spaghetti, pancake, sausage, chicken breast strips, burgers, pizza, shrimp, barbeque, pasta, dessert, cheese cake, chicken empanadas and much more.

A spokesperson said, “Table Food Ministry has well rounded and varied menus to start the school year; delicious and affordable combinations that will feed four persons. There are eight menus to choose from and you can purchase as many as you wish.

“If you know a family that might benefit from the Table Food Ministry order a box in their name and just inform them when it will be distributed; a great month to bless someone.

“The deadline is Monday, September 11th. The Church is now accepting orders daily in the administration office. Also on Saturday September 6th at Kingdom Dynamics Bookstore from 1pm-5pm.”

The full September 2017 Menu follows below [PDF here]:

