Football: PHC Zebras Win Charity Cup

The PHC Zebras became the 2017/18 Charity Cup Champions after defeating the defending league champions Robin Hood by a score of 1-0.

This game started off with a hot pace in hot conditions at the BAA Field, with the defending League Champions Robin Hood taking on the FA Challenge Cup Champions PHC Zebras.

Both teams showed the early season rust in giving the ball away on several occasions.

It was Robin Hood who came close to scoring early, but Antwan Russell’s header from close range sailed over the crossbar.

The game came to life just before the water break, when PHC had a penalty shout turned down and moments later their goalkeeper Quinaceo Hunt was blown down for a foul on the edge of the box.

The teams went to the break level at 0-0.

The second half saw the teams return with the energy level reduced due to the draining heat, but neither team wanted to give up the advantage, several changes were made with PHC bringing on several youngsters, while Robin Hood introduced experienced players.

In the 74th minute a flash of brilliance from Marco Warren saw PHC take the lead; a cross from Tre Ming was not cleared and Warren showed great skill in bringing the ball down getting around his marker, drawing the keeper and defender to their left and then rolled the ball backwards into the path of captain Cecoy Robinson who put the ball away.

