Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Monday

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Sept 25] showing 29 bus runs cancelled today.

The cancellations have been an ongoing issue for some time, and in a statement earlier this month, the Department of Transportation said, ““The total number of 105 buses is down from 10 years ago when there was a fleet of 123. The weighted average age of the vehicles is over 10 years, while the industry standard is less than 7 years.

“Officials said the fleet has become older and less reliable as DPT operates services over 18 hours every day of the year. While the Department has had to wrestle with these issues over an extended period of time, circumstances will not consistently improve until the fleet is considerably upgraded.”

