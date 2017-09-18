Photos & Video: YouthNet Super Raffle Event

Prestige Autos Ltd, YouthNet, and Colonial came together on Friday [Sept 15] in order to launch the YouthNet Super Raffle, featuring a grand prize of a Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Called ‘Win Big and Do Good,’ the raffle prize also features one year of licensing and a $1,000 Motor Insurance Voucher courtesy of Colonial.

Tickets – of which only 1,500 are available – cost $100 each, with the draw set to take place on November 3 at the Washington Mall at 2PM.

A YouthNet spokesperson said, “Since its inception in 1996, YouthNet has worked to unlock the potential in Bermuda’s youth; stemming from their belief that all young people possess strengths and abilities necessary to succeed in life.”

Live video replay of YouthNet raffle event:

“Our mission is to empower students to make positive life choices through school-based mentoring.

Helping young people navigate their way to adulthood is a process that requires the attention of an entire community.

“YouthNet mentors provide critical guidance and strategies students need to make the right choices regarding their education, as well as to assist them in alleviating social pressures and building basic literacy skills. Today YouthNet is serving over 500 students in 18 schools island wide.

“The Super Raffle is a partnership between YouthNet, Prestige Autos Ltd. and Colonial. Funds from the raffle will assist in ensuring the financial sustainability of YouthNet and its programmes.

“For more information about YouthNet and the super raffle ,contact us at 595-5331 or visit our website.”

