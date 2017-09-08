Premier To Hold Town Hall Meeting On Tuesday

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt will hold a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday evening [Sept 12] to discuss the Government’s 2017 Throne Speech initiatives.

“The Premier will be joined by some of his Ministerial colleagues and will provide a presentation on the 2017 Throne Speech as well as take questions from the audience,” a spokesperson said.

The Premier said, “I welcome the opportunity to share the government’s plans and vision with the people and I look forward to hearing feedback from attendees.”

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, 12 September from 6:30 pm – 8 pm at the CedarBridge Academy.

Category: All, News, Politics