Robertson’s Thanks Community For Support

Following the devastating fire this past weekend, Robertson’s Drug Store extended their thanks to the community for “their kind words of support” and “generous offers of help,” and said they are “deeply saddened by what has happened, but the clean up has begun.”

At around 11.50am on Saturday [Sept 2], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service [BFRS] responded to a fire at the Robertson’s Drug Store building in St. George’s, with firefighters battling the blaze all afternoon. While no one was injured in the fire, the building sustained serious damage, including the roof collapsing.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































.

In a post on social media, Robertson’s Drug Store said they “would like to thank everyone, especially our close knit St George’s community, family, friends and neighbours for their kind words of support, generous offers of help and words of condolence following the devastating fire.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the damage with the intention of getting back on our feet as soon as possible. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. Many thanks.”

Another post on social media from Robertson’s said, “To all our community island wide, we thank you for your warmth, encouragement and love for Robertson’s and our committed staff team.

“We are deeply saddened by what has happened but the clean up has begun. We will keep you posted. In gratitude for all your support.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, Business, News