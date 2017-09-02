Photos/Video: Damage After Fire At Robertson’s

The Robertson’s Drug Store building on York Street in St George’s has sustained major damage after a fire broke out late this morning [Sept 2] at the east end business, resulting in the roof collapsing.

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded at around 11.50am, and spent hours battling the blaze, and as of 6.00pm, they are still working to wet down all the hot spots.

In providing an update at around 6pm this evening, Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis told Bernews, “At this moment, we have teams who are wetting down the hot spots in the building. The roof has collapsed, and we are just trying to ensure that we get each hot spot as best we can.

“At this moment, the roads are still closed off, and we cannot give an estimated time as to when they will be open. We’ve had a structural engineer who has come down to assess the building.”































Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel have been working hard all afternoon, and St George’s restaurants showed their thanks by delivering food to firefighters as they worked.

