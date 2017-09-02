Live Video & Updates: Fire In St George’s

[Updating: At around 11.50am today [Sept 2] the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at the Robertson’s Drug Store building in St. George. The building’s roof collapsed, and firefighters battled the blaze all afternoon and as of 6.00pm, they are wetting down hot spots. The BFRS said, “There are no injuries at this time. An investigation into the fire will commence once firefighters have completely extinguished the fire.”]

Short video recap showing the beginning, the roof collapsing, and the aftermath:

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service are currently on scene working to extinguish a fire at the Robertson’s Drug Store building in St George’s. Firefighters remain on scene battling the blaze, and we will update as able.

The BFRS arriving just after the fire started:

Update 12.50pm: Audio statement below from Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis speaking at the scene a few minutes ago.

She said, “This afternoon, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire incident at the Robertson’s Drugstore building in St. George.

“On arrival, we found one air conditioner with flames, the entire second level, however, is emitting thick black smoke. We will have more details to follow.”

When asked if anyone was injured, she told Bernews, “At this moment, there has been no one listed or reported as injured. However, we are just fighting to get inside to see if there’s anyone in there.”

Update 1.06pm: The BFRS said, “The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a structural fire at the Robertson’s Drug Store building at 24 York Street in St. George today, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at approximately 11:51am.

“We received the call via an alarm system which is monitored by Bermuda Security Group followed by multiple calls from the public stating they see black smoke and fire on the second floor.

Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis said, “On arrival we found flame emitting from an Airconditioner unit and thick black smoke erupting from multiple windows and eaves surrounding the upper level of the building.

“We encourage members of the public to use caution on York Street and the surrounding area of the drug store as crews are diligently working to fully extinguish the fire.

“There are no injuries at this time. An investigation into the fire will commence once firefighters have completely extinguished the fire.”

Update 2.38pm: The roof has collapsed…firefighters continue to battle the blaze. The screenshot below from Bernews live broadcast shows the scene at 2.35pm.

Update 2.47pm: Screenshot below shows the scene at 2.45pm.

Update 2.52pm: Another section of the roof just collapsed, screenshot below shows the scene at 2.52pm.

Update 3.13pm: Screenshot from our live broadcast showing the scene one minute ago

Update 3.17pm: The police said, “The Bermuda Police Service is asking for the public to avoid the area around Robertson’s Pharmacy. It is a very active scene and the area is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“Presently there are individuals who are in the area to look and that is not very helpful and or productive at this point. Please avoid the area until further notice.”

“The Roads Policing Unit is in place directing traffic away from the area. Persons living and working in the area should expect some delays and inconvenience.”

Update 3.32pm: Firefighters are now dispersing water from above the building, screenshot below shows scene as of 3.31pm

Update 4.32pm: Firefighters remain on scene, still wetting down the building. However flames are no longer visible and the smoke has greatly reduced.

Update 5.11pm: St George’s restaurants and businesses showed their thanks to the BFRS by delivering food and beverages to firefighters as they worked.

Update 6.10pm: Video below showing a quick look of the damage from the fire

Update 6.14pm: Audio statement below from Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis, updating on the situation as of 6pm

In providing an update at around 6pm this evening, Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis told Bernews, “At this moment, we have teams who are wetting down the hot spots in the building. The roof has collapsed, and we are just trying to ensure that we get each hot spot as best we can.

“At this moment, the roads are still closed off, and we cannot give an estimated time as to when they will be open. We’ve had a structural engineer who has come down to assess the building.”

The photos below are from around 12pm just after the fire started:

