Shadow Minister On Dellwood School Opening

“Why is there still a prevalence of mould, two weeks after the school secured a clean bill of health, from a health and safety perspective,” Shadow Minister of Education Cole Simons said.

Mr Simons said, “I note with interest the issues raised with the reopening of the Dellwood Middle School, and the Minister of Education, and the Minister of Work’s commitment to having our schools ready after a three month summer break.

“The comments which I question, apply to a statement made by the Minister of Education on September 7, when he confirmed that the Ministry of Health, and Government’s Health and Safety officer, had cleared the school areas for occupancy, and yet two weeks later, again we have health concerns in regards to the presence of mould.

“In addition, in that same statement, the Minister went on to indicate ‘that the repair work was completed, and it took four weeks instead of the estimated six weeks, and that the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 13. What happened between September 8 and today?

“May I suggest that the Government come clean with the public? It has been brought to my attention that the library is still sealed off, the roof of the gymnasium and that other rooms at the school remain sealed of as they are unhealthy. Why is there still a prevalence of mould, two weeks after the school secured a clean bill of health, from a health and safety perspective.

“Having sat as the Minister of Education for just under six months, I do not expect for these mould issues to go away any time soon. The Ministry of Education does not have a refurbishment plan, nor a remediation plan, for each of our schools, and their campuses.

“In addition, we must refine the day to day remediation, and maintenance program for each of our schools, so that the leadership team in each school can strategically address the custodial and remedial issues when they first present themselves.

“We cannot begin to address these challenges, when they are out of hand. Our first line of defense for this situation, will be our school custodians, principals, and Works and Engineering’s school infrastructure inspectors.

“We as Bermudians, all know that mould management issues, and infrastructure management issues are a way of life here in Bermuda. We do not just build our homes or commercial buildings, and let them carry us for some 20 years.

“We arrange to have regular maintenance plans for them. We check our roofs every two years. We check and paint our roofs every two years. We check and paint the windows. We look out for leaks, and correct them immediately at their source. In addition, we also ensure that our homes breath, and therefore, we regularly open our doors and our windows for proper ventilation.

“In summary, the same basic principles and management plans that we have in place for our homes should apply to each of our school buildings. It is not rocket science.”

