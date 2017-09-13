Shadow Minister On Dellwood School Opening
“Why is there still a prevalence of mould, two weeks after the school secured a clean bill of health, from a health and safety perspective,” Shadow Minister of Education Cole Simons said.
Mr Simons said, “I note with interest the issues raised with the reopening of the Dellwood Middle School, and the Minister of Education, and the Minister of Work’s commitment to having our schools ready after a three month summer break.
“The comments which I question, apply to a statement made by the Minister of Education on September 7, when he confirmed that the Ministry of Health, and Government’s Health and Safety officer, had cleared the school areas for occupancy, and yet two weeks later, again we have health concerns in regards to the presence of mould.
“In addition, in that same statement, the Minister went on to indicate ‘that the repair work was completed, and it took four weeks instead of the estimated six weeks, and that the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 13. What happened between September 8 and today?
“May I suggest that the Government come clean with the public? It has been brought to my attention that the library is still sealed off, the roof of the gymnasium and that other rooms at the school remain sealed of as they are unhealthy. Why is there still a prevalence of mould, two weeks after the school secured a clean bill of health, from a health and safety perspective.
“Having sat as the Minister of Education for just under six months, I do not expect for these mould issues to go away any time soon. The Ministry of Education does not have a refurbishment plan, nor a remediation plan, for each of our schools, and their campuses.
“In addition, we must refine the day to day remediation, and maintenance program for each of our schools, so that the leadership team in each school can strategically address the custodial and remedial issues when they first present themselves.
“We cannot begin to address these challenges, when they are out of hand. Our first line of defense for this situation, will be our school custodians, principals, and Works and Engineering’s school infrastructure inspectors.
“We as Bermudians, all know that mould management issues, and infrastructure management issues are a way of life here in Bermuda. We do not just build our homes or commercial buildings, and let them carry us for some 20 years.
“We arrange to have regular maintenance plans for them. We check our roofs every two years. We check and paint our roofs every two years. We check and paint the windows. We look out for leaks, and correct them immediately at their source. In addition, we also ensure that our homes breath, and therefore, we regularly open our doors and our windows for proper ventilation.
“In summary, the same basic principles and management plans that we have in place for our homes should apply to each of our school buildings. It is not rocket science.”
This guy had the nerve to open his mouth.
Maybe if his government had taken care of the schools during their reign of terror, then we wouldn’t be in this position?
Maybe if they had taken a fraction of the monies given to the AC, then we wouldn’t be in the position…
Yes we all want the government to be honest, and to get things done, but some things are better left unsaid, especially from those that were in the position to fix them, yet ignored them.
Such a joke he is!
You miss the crucial point. There is plenty of funding to resolve maintenance issues, in fact the most recent OBA budget increased spending as has been addressed at length. It still costs more per student to educate at public school than private school.
“The Ministry of Education does not have a refurbishment plan, nor a remediation plan, for each of our schools, and their campuses.”
This is a civil service/ministry issue where civil servants fail to be held accountable. Successive Ministers of E., of both parties, have had their hands tied by intransigence within the Ministry. Clean out the Ministry of Education – that’s where the fault lies.
How come you didn’t care about the mold in our public buildings prior to 2012?
I mean a former police officer was awarded something like $5mn in damages due to his health being negatively affected by mold in his work place.
Same issue for a public school teacher as well.
Why was there mold prior to 2012 when the PLP was running $400mn deficits and found all sorts of funds to pay fulfill their friends and family capital projects?
So I say to you, you didn’t care before 2012 and you don’t care now. All you truly care about is being a fanboy for your Party.
“Maybe if they had taken a fraction of the monies given to the AC, then we wouldn’t be in the position…”
That’s the thing- we WOULD still be in this position. We spend more money per public school student than annual tuition at the most expensive high school on the island. If it was all about money, our public school system would have the best infrastructure and its students would receive the best education- hands down.
I feel the issue is more about competence and less about money. We Bermudians accepted this fact for tourism. Why can’t we do the same for education?
So why did Robain tell us last week the school had no mould, and then today we learn it has so much mould the school can’t be used?
Last week the Minister was boasting about how they had cleared the mould in only 4 weeks. This week there is mould again.
Do you enjoy it when you’re lied to by the PLP?
I’m glad someone else had the energy to respond to this.. Wasn’t he the Minister of Nothing during the previous Gov’t's dismal 4 yrs? And now has everything to say? Oh rite, he has to say something to remind us that he is still around.
Weel he does have a point. The PLP now own the problem. They better fix it.
this is typical political posturing that has brought the country to its knees once already – OBA please be an effective Opposition not just a Jimmy Cranky who collect tax dollars for nothing!!
the previous administration did little to maintain the problem and it is of no benefit to complain about a system that has been broken for two decades!!
Despite your political leanings, he does have a point.
The new Minister of Education said all issues have now been resolved and our kids would be able to attend school without the worries of mold.
Was he misled by his technical officers, contractors and/or someone else? Did he not go and inspect the affected areas himself to confirm the remediation efforts were completed in a satisfactory manner?
All I know is that if the previous Government would have made such an announcement and then this information came out they would have been accused of ‘hating public school students’ and the like.
So where is the same outrage now?
Are our children worth less now that the PLP is in power? Are such misleading statements by a Minister acceptable?
Do the schools not have their own maintenance teams? Do you hear of these issues at BHA and Warwick? No, because they have maintenance teams who have pride in their jobs and know what they are doing. When you have the nonsense like we saw at TN Tatum of dust on the trophy cabinets and dirty windows, then you know that you have a problem with on-the-ground maintenence, nothing to do with who the government of the day is.
Once again, it’s a civil service issue, with politicians attempting to make capital out of it.
@watching here it goes again! It is not the Govt Minister who is responsible for the daily/weekly running of the schools regarding Maintence it is the custodians who if you look into it are standing by the road all day watching traffic.
This issue is school wide and if we can get a handle on the custodians (some might be good) who then report on the W&E these issues will be sorted.
Are you serious… please shut your mouth!!
What reign of terror…?
The reign of terror started when structural deficit spending was put in place. The PLP will soon find it very difficult to do anything as a result of the shackles (deficits) they created before 2013.
And if the deficit is not eliminated, things will be worse in the long run. It you don’t believe this, you’re fooling yourself!
The election is over, it’s time to be truthful and solve for the elephant in the room, that was spoken very little of during the election!
Fix the deficit!
