Smith Finishes 11th In Jr World Championships

Bermuda’s Tyler Smith crossed the line 11th overall in what can be described as an amazing performance in the Junior World Championships at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Rotterdam.

Aussie Matthew Hauser added another World Championship title to his resume after claiming victory as the Junior World Champion at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final.

It was a cold and wet morning but Smith stayed amongst the leaders in this 75-man race from the start, clocking a time of 57.18.

2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Rotterdam – Junior Men’s Highlights

Smith was 11th out of the water at 9:06, which saw him only 10 seconds behind leader and he clocked the fastest bike of the day at 29:26 which put him in the lead pack that dwindled to 7 riders by T2.

Smith got caught by a few faster runners in the chase pack but was happy with his 16:38 5km Run time.

Smith was 1:24 behind race winner Houser who clocked 55:54 and just 43 seconds off the podium.

The full results follow below [PDF here]:

