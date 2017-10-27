‘Branding Your Business’ Seminar On Nov 1st

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation [BEDC] will host the Branding Your Business Seminar as the first event for Global Entrepreneurship Month.

This seminar is designed to help entrepreneurs determine how to establish a well thought out brand and leverage it to ensure business success. The seminar will be held at The Cathedral Hall on Church Street on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Industry professionals will be on hand to provide existing and potential entrepreneurs with sound business advice on branding, marketing & customer service. In addition, local entrepreneurs will provide their own testimonials about their own journeys on the three topics.

Ondreyah Rochester, BEDC Officer in Training and seminar coordinator, said: “Branding is more than just your logo or business name, it is the entire customer experience from start to finish.”

She continued, “This seminar is targeted towards entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs to bring awareness to the fact that branding is a full package that includes elements of marketing and customer service. In short, it is how the customer perceives you and in most cases you only get one chance to make a first impression and you want to make sure that it is a good one.”

Detailed presentations will be given by guest experts in the fields of branding, social media, marketing and customer service including: Ms. Nikki Fagan and Zina Edwards, Creative Director, and Chief Propagandist, The Brand Lion; Stephanie Lee, Owner SocialLee Consulting; and Honey Adams, Education Officer Consumer Affairs.

There will also be entrepreneurs to provide real life experiences including: Jakai Franks, Owner JRU; Zuri Samuels, owner Fresh Breath, Alexandra Mosher, Owner Alexandra Mosher Studio Jewellery; Randy Spence & Ralph Bean Jr, Owners of La Plaza and Maaida Coleman, creator of Maj’s List.

The BEDC said, “With the use of Social Media a regular part of introducing customers to your business, it is more important to make sure that you have a cohesive strategy to create, implement and protect your brand. Register for Building Your Brand to learn how to build a brand and make your business one that will speak for itself and need no introduction.”

To register for this seminar, please call 292-5570, email info@bedc.bm or log on to www.bedc.bm. Registration is $40 for the general public and $30 for BEDC registered members. Your fee will include a light refreshments and materials.

