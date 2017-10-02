Dr Evans ‘Relieved Of Duties’ As Commissioner
[Updated with Minister's statement] Dr. Freddie Evans — who was appointed in March 2017 — has been “relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education,” the Ministry has confirmed.
The statement said, “The Ministry of Education can confirm that Dr. Freddie Evans has been relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education.
“However, the Ministry would like to assure the public that an interim plan is being put in place until the Board of Education commences a recruitment process.”
Update 10.20pm: Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said, “While I am aware that the position of the Commissioner of Education is now vacant, it is important to note that myself as Minister of Education has no responsibility for operations, human resources or hiring at the Ministry or Department of Education.
“This Government is serious about progressing public education in Bermuda and, as such, supports the Board of Education and the Public Service Commission in their efforts to employ the most suitable people to lead our public schools. All public servants should be commended for their dedication to supporting our students and we thank Dr. Evans for his work.
“The Department and the Ministry have many committed individuals who are passionate about effectively transforming Bermuda’s public education system. I encourage the community to support them as they work to ensure the best education for our students.”
Wow. Why? He seemed to be doing a good job.Why?
Wow, just how bad do you have to be to be fired from a government job. And not just any government job; the Dept. of Education.
Who signed the pink slip?
Sad for our students. Dr. Evans had a huge task at hand and was putting a great strategic plan together that a lot of people have put an awful lot of time and effort into. He listened and was approachable – as a parent of 2 students in the public school system I truly appreciated what Dr Evans was doing. No he was not going to solve this overnight or even on his own but, he was making some progress. There is a lot that needs to change at the ministry of education…. but I don’t think a change in Commissioner was one of them.