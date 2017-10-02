Dr Evans ‘Relieved Of Duties’ As Commissioner

[Updated with Minister's statement] Dr. Freddie Evans — who was appointed in March 2017 — has been “relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education,” the Ministry has confirmed.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Education can confirm that Dr. Freddie Evans has been relieved of his duties as Commissioner of Education.

“However, the Ministry would like to assure the public that an interim plan is being put in place until the Board of Education commences a recruitment process.”

Update 10.20pm: Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said, “While I am aware that the position of the Commissioner of Education is now vacant, it is important to note that myself as Minister of Education has no responsibility for operations, human resources or hiring at the Ministry or Department of Education.

“This Government is serious about progressing public education in Bermuda and, as such, supports the Board of Education and the Public Service Commission in their efforts to employ the most suitable people to lead our public schools. All public servants should be commended for their dedication to supporting our students and we thank Dr. Evans for his work.

“The Department and the Ministry have many committed individuals who are passionate about effectively transforming Bermuda’s public education system. I encourage the community to support them as they work to ensure the best education for our students.”

