“Feel To Be On Path To Privatization By Stealth”

Parks Department staff members have suggested that “the lack of effort to provide them with the proper tools and equipment and staffing, that they feel to be on the path to privatization by stealth,” Minister of Public Works Lt/Col. David Burch said in the House of Assembly.

The Minister was answering questions about his statement on the cause of overgrowth on our roadsides, which said that some of the contributing factors are private landowners not maintaining their property, weed spraying not having been carried out for the past two years, and a lack of resources of both labour and equipment.

Minister’s Initial Statement In House

Speaking in the House about the overgrowth of vegetation on our roadsides, the Minister said one of the causes has been the banning of the use of herbicide, so since 2015 “no weed spraying has been carried out on the roadways and verges.”

The Minister explained that while maintaining the ban on concentrated glyphosate based herbicides, the Environment Department will grant a license to the Public Works Ministry to import restricted concentrated forms of glyphosate herbicide with the condition that an Integrated Vegetation Management plan is completed.

Minister Burch also said the team responsible for road sweeping and vegetation cutting “has been limited by a lack of resources” in both labour and equipment.

“Historically, there has been three teams that carry out road sweeping and vegetation cutting that cover the eastern, central and western parishes respectively. Each team should comprise one foreman, one driver, [who both drive] and six heavy labourers,” the Minister said.

“With retirements and natural attrition the teams are now eight labourers short which has meant that at times teams have had to double up to make a viable work crew.

“Four vacant budgeted positions are available for the current budget and recruiting to fill these posts is currently underway. To be clear – this is a sharp departure from the practice of the last 4 ½ years when many posts went unfilled.”

Minister Burch said the “loss of productivity from labour shortages has also been exacerbated by a shortage of trucks,” as they have “not being able to replace trucks” which “led to more frequent breakdowns and down times for the vehicles.”

“Typically the crews have operated with half the number of trucks required and at times only one truck between all three crews,” he said, adding that “often there has been no mechanical road sweeper in operation.”

Minister’s Response To Questions

When asked why there has been no no weed spraying since 2015, the Minister said, “It’s due to a combination of errors, the banning of glyphosate herbicide, and the non-hiring of staff to replace those who either retired, were fired, or quit from the Department of Parks, to the extent that that area is now thirty people under strength.”

When asked a follow up question querying whether this was “the basis for privatization about that department,” Minister Burch replied, “One of the challenges of the Department of Parks is that it is, I would venture to say certainly within this Ministry, the morale is at the lowest of any part of the Ministry.

“I would probably go so far as to say, probably the lowest of any area in Government. And it’s been suggested to me by members of that staff, as you can see, that by the lack of effort to provide them with the proper tools and equipment and staffing, that they feel to be on the path to privatization by stealth.”

Part I: Audio of the exchange in the House

Part II: Audio of the exchange in the House

