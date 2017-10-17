Four People Injured In Pembroke Collision

Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [Oct 17] on St. John’s Road involving a truck and a car which resulted in four individuals being injured according to police.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 7:50pm Tuesday, October 17th police and first responders were dispatched to‎ a reported two vehicle collision on St. John’s Road in Pembroke near the junction with Tatems Hill involving a truck and a car.

“Initial information suggests that the truck driver as well as the car driver and two passengers in the car were injured.

“All four individuals are being treated at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for their injuries and an update on their conditions will be provided in due course.

“Traffic diversions are in place while the scene is processed by the relevant police personnel.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News