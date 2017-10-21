“Our History In Hats” Book Launch On Oct 27

Donna Pink and Ronnie Chameau will be launching a book titled “Our History In Hats, Foliage To Fashion” on Friday, October 27 at the Bermuda Society of Arts in City Hall, with the associated exhibition set to run until Tuesday, November 14.

A spokesperson said, “After receiving many questions about how the hats were made and where they could be seen on a regular basis, Donna and Ronnie decided to create a permanent record of the hats from their previous exhibitions by producing a book which will be launched at the opening of the new exhibition.

“After many months of preparation, the sixty two page book titled “Our History In Hats, Foliage To Fashion” is now ready for sale. The book features 39 hats, a list and photos of the materials used and detailed explanations of how these incredible creations were made.

“The exhibition opens on Friday, October 27th at the BSOA in City Hall and will run until

November 14. The artists will be available to sign copies of their book on opening night and it will be available at all book stores.”

Category: All, Entertainment, History