Minister Lovitta Foggo Visits New Mail Facility

Yesterday [Oct. 26], the Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo toured the new site of the Bermuda Post Office Mail Processing Centre [BMPC].

Minister Lovitta Foggo, Acting Post Master General, Dr. Eugenie M. Simmons, Manager of Mail Processing Sam Brangman, and Customs staff at the BMPC.

The Ministry said, “The public will be aware that the BMPC has vacated its publically owned premises at the L.F. Wade International Airport and relocated to the New Venture Building, Mills Creek, Pembroke. The BMPC formally moved to the new site earlier this week.

“During the visit, Minister Foggo was provided with an overview of the BMPC operations and discussed with senior staff the logistics surrounding the significant move.”

Minister Foggo said, “It was important to visit the new site of the Bermuda Post Office Mail Processing Centre to demonstrate my support for the BPO team.

“They worked to meet some incredibly tight deadlines to ensure that the move was a success, and I want to commend their dedication and commitment to seeing the process through.”

