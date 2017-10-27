Minister Lovitta Foggo Visits New Mail Facility
Yesterday [Oct. 26], the Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo toured the new site of the Bermuda Post Office Mail Processing Centre [BMPC].
Minister Lovitta Foggo, Acting Post Master General, Dr. Eugenie M. Simmons, Manager of Mail Processing Sam Brangman, and Customs staff at the BMPC.
The Ministry said, “The public will be aware that the BMPC has vacated its publically owned premises at the L.F. Wade International Airport and relocated to the New Venture Building, Mills Creek, Pembroke. The BMPC formally moved to the new site earlier this week.
“During the visit, Minister Foggo was provided with an overview of the BMPC operations and discussed with senior staff the logistics surrounding the significant move.”
Minister Foggo said, “It was important to visit the new site of the Bermuda Post Office Mail Processing Centre to demonstrate my support for the BPO team.
“They worked to meet some incredibly tight deadlines to ensure that the move was a success, and I want to commend their dedication and commitment to seeing the process through.”
This is what the full time salary buys us. Photo ops.
Yup, the only time you see Lovitta in my area is when it is time for PHOTO OPS and probably won’t see her again outside of them in another 4 yrs.
My bank posted my Statement 18th October.
It arrived yesterday – 26th October.
Something isn’t working.
Same for everyone smh…
Dont worry, i stay in the east end, and we get mail once a week if we are lucky!
I have stopped all bills and important letters from being posted. E-mail is a wonderful invention!!
We get phone calls from the local post office telling us to pick mail up because they won’t deliver it. And then when you get it, it took months to get here.
Different facility, they didn’t say nothing about different service. That still the same.
Probably had a nice big lunch on taxpayers afterward!