Photos: BASA Barry Hanson Swimming Open

The Bermuda Amatuer Swimming Association’s 2017/18 season got underway at the BASA Pool with the Barry Hanson Open.

Taylor White won the 13-14 Girls 50m Butterfly touching the wall in a time of 39.52, Mia Ferguson was second in 41.36 and Tayla Horan was third in 42.62.

During the 15-17 Women’s 50m Breaststroke Skyler Powell touched the wall first clocking 38.51, Kerry Palmer was second in 43.89.

Sam Williamson won the 13-14 Boys 50m Breaststroke clocking a time of 33.44, Keagan Woolley was second in 33.73 and Tommy Marshall touched the wall in a time of 38.55 to finish in 3rd place.







































Joshua Thorne won the 15-17 Men’s 50m Breaststroke clocking 38.86 and Benedict Parfit won the Men’s 18 & Over 50m Breaststroke clocking 30.28 and Matthew Tavares was second in 35.50.

Logan Watson-Brown won the 13-14 Girls 100m Freestyle touching the wall in a time of 1:00.23, Gaby Furr was second in 1:24.27 and Liana Medeiros was third in 1:27.06.

Lucas Castree won the Boys 10 & Under 100m Freestyle clocking a time of 1:18.15, Luke Fulton was second in 1:28.54 and Matias Drew finished third with a time of 1:29.59.

