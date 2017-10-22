Photos: BTA’s Rediscover The Rail Trail Event

October 22, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Tourism Authority hosted its second Rediscover the Rail Trail event in what was described as a “day of discovery”.

In addition to train trolley tours on the trail, Caroline Bay hosted a special excursion at Morgan’s Point where riders toured the future home of a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Fort Scaur, Heydon Trust, Hog Bay Park and Ledgelets Cottage Colony also opened for special tours.

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (1)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (2)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (3)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (4)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (5)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (6)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (7)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (8)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (9)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (10)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (11)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (12)

BTA Walk At Fort Scaur Bermuda Oct 22 2017 (13)

click here banner Bermuda tourism

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Photos

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Maddog says:
    October 22, 2017

    Great promotion, however, can the BTA ensure they are communicating with the parks dept, or WE to ensure there is a sustainable clean up plan for the trails….spending a lot of dollars on a great marketing promotion, but the trails in many places are disgusting….dog pots overflowing, trash cans full, dumping…..clean up the product and ensure there is a plan in place for retaining the cleanliness…. before you start promoting it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">