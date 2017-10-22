Photos: BTA’s Rediscover The Rail Trail Event

The Bermuda Tourism Authority hosted its second Rediscover the Rail Trail event in what was described as a “day of discovery”.

In addition to train trolley tours on the trail, Caroline Bay hosted a special excursion at Morgan’s Point where riders toured the future home of a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Fort Scaur, Heydon Trust, Hog Bay Park and Ledgelets Cottage Colony also opened for special tours.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Photos