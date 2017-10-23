Photos/Video: U17 Women’s Football Team Arrive

A large crowd of proud and enthusiastic family members, friends and supporters were on hand at the LF Wade International Airport tonight [Oct 23] to welcome home Bermuda’s Under 17 Women’s National Team following their success at the CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Final Round.

Their exceptional showing throughout the entire tournament saw the Bermuda’s Under 17 Women’s National football team advance to the CONCACAF Finals in Nicaragua. Bermuda finished on top of the group thus claiming one of the automatic spots.

Joining the crowd and BFA President Mark Wade were a number of Government officials including Premier David Burt, Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane DeSilva, Minister for the Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo and MP Renee Ming.





















































-

Click to enlarge photos:



-

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Sports