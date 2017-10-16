Photos, Video & Results: Motorcycle Racing
The Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Club’s [BMRC] season continued on Sunday [Oct 15] at the Southside Motorsports track in the east end.
The current point standings see Aeziah Divine leading the Minibike Junior Division with 432 points, Nathaniel Binega-Northcott leading the Minibike Senior Division with 423 points, CJ Richardson leading the Formula Open Class with 225 points, while Sandy Benevides is the current points leader in the Formula Xtreme Class with 161 points.
The 5-minute live video replay:
Breakdown of BMRC Circuit Racing Championship results:
Heat 1: Minibike Junior
- 1. Sheun Simmons
- 2. Aeziah Divine
- 3. Kymaree Pitt
Heat 2: Minibike Junior
- 1. Aeziah Divine
- 2. Sheun Simmons
- 3. Kymaree Pitt
Heat 3: Minibike Junior
- 1. Sheun Simmons
- 2. Aeziah Divine
- 3. Kymaree Pitt
Heat 1: Minibike Senior
- 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott
Heat 2: Minibike Senior
- 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott
Heat 3: Minibike Senior
- 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott
Heat 1: Scooter 70
- 1. Kenny Desilva
- 2. Jason Pacheco
- 3. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey
- 4. Dean Jones
- 5. Cleve Wilson
- Philip Woolridge (DNF)
Heat 2: Scooter 70
- 1. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey
- 2. Kenny Desilva
- 3. Jason Pacheco
- 4. Dean Jones
- 5. Cleve Wilson
- 6. Philip Woolridge
Heat 3: Scooter 70
- 1. Kenny Desilva
- 2. Philip Woolridge
- 3. Jason Pacheco
- 4. Cleve Wilson
- 5. Dean Jones
Heat 2: Scooter Open
- 1. Ed Cook
Heat 3: Scooter Open
- 1. Ed Cook
Heat 1: Formula Open
- Andrew Shihan (DNF)
Heat 2: Formula Open
- Andrew Shihan (DNF)
Heat 3: Formula Open
- 1. CJ Richardson
Current Point Standings to Date:
Minibike Junior
- Aeziah Divine: 432
- Sheun Simmons: 257
- Kymaree Pitt: 208
- Ryan Chequer: 110
- Aiden Simmons: 100
Minibike Senior
- Nathaniel Binega-Northcott: 423
- Aiden Lopes: 288
- Keimari Burchall: 223
- Scott Brown: 72
- Kevin Fraser: 65
- Vanessa Sutcliffe: 39
- Scooter 70
- Ricky Wade: 332
- Nasaje Anderson: 258
- Kenny Desilva: 236
- Cleve Wilson: 201
- Dean Jones: 173
- Jason Pacheco: 151
- Marcus Pimentel: 100
Formula Open
- CJ Richardson: 225
- Jevaughn Simons: 56
Formula Xtreme
- Sandy Benevides: 161
- Jason Pacheco: 108
* no points awarded to Scooter Open
Click to enlarge photos:
