Photos, Video & Results: Motorcycle Racing

The Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Club’s [BMRC] season continued on Sunday [Oct 15] at the Southside Motorsports track in the east end.

The current point standings see Aeziah Divine leading the Minibike Junior Division with 432 points, Nathaniel Binega-Northcott leading the Minibike Senior Division with 423 points, CJ Richardson leading the Formula Open Class with 225 points, while Sandy Benevides is the current points leader in the Formula Xtreme Class with 161 points.







































































































The 5-minute live video replay:

Breakdown of BMRC Circuit Racing Championship results:

Heat 1: Minibike Junior

1. Sheun Simmons

2. Aeziah Divine

3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 2: Minibike Junior

1. Aeziah Divine

2. Sheun Simmons

3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 3: Minibike Junior

1. Sheun Simmons

2. Aeziah Divine

3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 1: Minibike Senior

1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 2: Minibike Senior

1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 3: Minibike Senior

1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 1: Scooter 70

1. Kenny Desilva

2. Jason Pacheco

3. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey

4. Dean Jones

5. Cleve Wilson

Philip Woolridge (DNF)

Heat 2: Scooter 70

1. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey

2. Kenny Desilva

3. Jason Pacheco

4. Dean Jones

5. Cleve Wilson

6. Philip Woolridge

Heat 3: Scooter 70

1. Kenny Desilva

2. Philip Woolridge

3. Jason Pacheco

4. Cleve Wilson

5. Dean Jones

Heat 2: Scooter Open

1. Ed Cook

Heat 3: Scooter Open

1. Ed Cook

Heat 1: Formula Open

Andrew Shihan (DNF)

Heat 2: Formula Open

Andrew Shihan (DNF)

Heat 3: Formula Open

1. CJ Richardson

Current Point Standings to Date:

Minibike Junior

Aeziah Divine: 432

Sheun Simmons: 257

Kymaree Pitt: 208

Ryan Chequer: 110

Aiden Simmons: 100

Minibike Senior

Nathaniel Binega-Northcott: 423

Aiden Lopes: 288

Keimari Burchall: 223

Scott Brown: 72

Kevin Fraser: 65

Vanessa Sutcliffe: 39

Scooter 70

Ricky Wade: 332

Nasaje Anderson: 258

Kenny Desilva: 236

Cleve Wilson: 201

Dean Jones: 173

Jason Pacheco: 151

Marcus Pimentel: 100

Formula Open

CJ Richardson: 225

Jevaughn Simons: 56

Formula Xtreme

Sandy Benevides: 161

Jason Pacheco: 108

* no points awarded to Scooter Open

Click to enlarge photos:

