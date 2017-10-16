Photos, Video & Results: Motorcycle Racing

October 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Club’s [BMRC] season continued on Sunday [Oct 15] at the Southside Motorsports track in the east end.

The current point standings see Aeziah Divine leading the Minibike Junior Division with 432 points,  Nathaniel Binega-Northcott leading the Minibike Senior Division with 423 points, CJ Richardson leading the Formula Open Class with 225 points, while Sandy Benevides is the current points leader in the Formula Xtreme Class with 161 points.


The 5-minute live video replay:

Breakdown of BMRC Circuit Racing Championship results:

Heat 1: Minibike Junior

  • 1. Sheun Simmons
  • 2. Aeziah Divine
  • 3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 2: Minibike Junior

  • 1. Aeziah Divine
  • 2. Sheun Simmons
  • 3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 3: Minibike Junior

  • 1. Sheun Simmons
  • 2. Aeziah Divine
  • 3. Kymaree Pitt

Heat 1: Minibike Senior

  • 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 2: Minibike Senior

  • 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 3: Minibike Senior

  • 1. Nathaniel Binega-Northcott

Heat 1: Scooter 70

  • 1. Kenny Desilva
  • 2. Jason Pacheco
  • 3. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey
  • 4. Dean Jones
  • 5. Cleve Wilson
  • Philip Woolridge (DNF)

Heat 2: Scooter 70

  • 1. Devone ‘Red’ Bailey
  • 2. Kenny Desilva
  • 3. Jason Pacheco
  • 4. Dean Jones
  • 5. Cleve Wilson
  • 6. Philip Woolridge

Heat 3: Scooter 70

  • 1. Kenny Desilva
  • 2. Philip Woolridge
  • 3. Jason Pacheco
  • 4. Cleve Wilson
  • 5. Dean Jones

Heat 2: Scooter Open

  • 1. Ed Cook

Heat 3: Scooter Open

  • 1. Ed Cook

Heat 1: Formula Open

  • Andrew Shihan (DNF)

Heat 2: Formula Open

  • Andrew Shihan (DNF)

Heat 3: Formula Open

  • 1. CJ Richardson

Current Point Standings to Date:

Minibike Junior

  • Aeziah Divine: 432
  • Sheun Simmons: 257
  • Kymaree Pitt: 208
  • Ryan Chequer: 110
  • Aiden Simmons: 100

Minibike Senior

  • Nathaniel Binega-Northcott: 423
  • Aiden Lopes: 288
  • Keimari Burchall: 223
  • Scott Brown: 72
  • Kevin Fraser: 65
  • Vanessa Sutcliffe: 39
  • Scooter 70
  • Ricky Wade: 332
  • Nasaje Anderson: 258
  • Kenny Desilva: 236
  • Cleve Wilson: 201
  • Dean Jones: 173
  • Jason Pacheco: 151
  • Marcus Pimentel: 100

Formula Open

  • CJ Richardson: 225
  • Jevaughn Simons: 56

Formula Xtreme

  • Sandy Benevides: 161
  • Jason Pacheco: 108

* no points awarded to Scooter Open

Comments (1)

  1. Real Deal says:
    October 16, 2017

    The bikes look so plane. I think some color is needed to spices things up

