September 2017: Top 10 Bernews ‘Photo Of Day’

October 1, 2017 | 1 Comment

Providing our readers with a look at Bermuda’s natural beauty each morning, Bernews features a “Photo of the Day” in our email newsletters, on social media, and in our app every day.

Always popular, September’s top photos attracted tens of thousands of reactions on social media, and judging by the number of reader’s “likes”, the month’s most popular photos included an aerial view of Hamilton, looking over to the airport, sunset, John Smith’s Bay, and more.

September 2017 Top 10 Bernews “Photo Of Day” TC WM

Our “Photo of the Day” series is available in our app, our Facebook page, Twitter page, Instagram page, and Tumblr page, as well our morning and evening daily newsletters, which you can sign up for here.

1] Aerial View Of Hamilton

This aerial view of Hamilton also features the Great Sound and Dockyard in the background, taking the top spot on September’s list.

311 The aerial view of Hamilton, the Great Sound and even Dockyard in the background, simply gorgeous

2] LF Wade Airport

The Causeway leads the eye toward LF Wade Airport in this shot, which claimed second place on September’s list.

272 Looking over to the LF Wade airport with the causeway lining the way

3] Bermuda Is Another World

From the ground or the air, Bermuda truly is another world.

268 From the ground, or the air, Bermuda is another world

4] Calm Waters

Blue skies, clear waters, and green foliage combine in the fourth photo on September’s list.

242 One of our most favorite spots in Bermuda. Where is yours

5] Beautiful Beaches

One of Bermuda’s many beautiful beaches at low tide claimed fifth place.

226 One of Bermuda's many beautiful beaches at low tide, the perfect afternoon walk

6] North Shore Sunset

Sixth spot was taken by this spectacular view of a north shore sunset.

224 The spectacular view of a north shore sunset

7] Clearwater

Beautiful blue skies above Clearwater earned September’s seventh position.

222 Clearwater is a great beach to check out that not too many people know about during the week

8] John Smith’s Bay

Shadows stretching out over the sands of John Smith’s Bay took September’s eighth spot.

197 The sea looks super inviting down at John Smith's Bay

9] Flatt’s Village

This view of Flatt’s Village across the inlet earned September’s second last spot on the top ten list.

194 Flatt's Village looks beautiful as seen across the inlet

10] RHADC

The month’s list is rounded out with another aerial view, this time showcasing the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club.

185 RHADC as seen from the air, looking into Hamilton on a cloudless day

Comments (1)

  1. Hopeful............ says:
    October 2, 2017

    Beautiful Bermuda, let’s keep it that way.

    Reply

