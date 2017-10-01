September 2017: Top 10 Bernews ‘Photo Of Day’

Providing our readers with a look at Bermuda’s natural beauty each morning, Bernews features a “Photo of the Day” in our email newsletters, on social media, and in our app every day.

Always popular, September’s top photos attracted tens of thousands of reactions on social media, and judging by the number of reader’s “likes”, the month’s most popular photos included an aerial view of Hamilton, looking over to the airport, sunset, John Smith’s Bay, and more.

Our “Photo of the Day” series is available in our app, our Facebook page, Twitter page, Instagram page, and Tumblr page, as well our morning and evening daily newsletters, which you can sign up for here.

1] Aerial View Of Hamilton

This aerial view of Hamilton also features the Great Sound and Dockyard in the background, taking the top spot on September’s list.

2] LF Wade Airport

The Causeway leads the eye toward LF Wade Airport in this shot, which claimed second place on September’s list.

3] Bermuda Is Another World

From the ground or the air, Bermuda truly is another world.

4] Calm Waters

Blue skies, clear waters, and green foliage combine in the fourth photo on September’s list.

5] Beautiful Beaches

One of Bermuda’s many beautiful beaches at low tide claimed fifth place.

6] North Shore Sunset

Sixth spot was taken by this spectacular view of a north shore sunset.

7] Clearwater

Beautiful blue skies above Clearwater earned September’s seventh position.

8] John Smith’s Bay

Shadows stretching out over the sands of John Smith’s Bay took September’s eighth spot.

9] Flatt’s Village

This view of Flatt’s Village across the inlet earned September’s second last spot on the top ten list.

10] RHADC

The month’s list is rounded out with another aerial view, this time showcasing the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos