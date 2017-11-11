America’s Cup Bermuda ‘Legacy Impact Report’

In addition to the PWC report, the America’s Cup Bermuda also released a 56-page ‘Legacy Impact Report’, saying that one of the aims of the event was to “ensure that Bermuda and its people can benefit from its legacy for many years to come.”

The report’s executive summary said, ”The 35th America’s Cup provided Bermuda with a unique opportunity to host the most prestigious international sailing event. It was also the largest event ever to be hosted by the island’s people.

Chart extracted from the report:



“The opportunity came with responsibilities; not least to ensure that the event was sustainably delivered but also to ensure that Bermuda and its people can benefit from its legacy for many years to come.

“An independent assessment of the sustainability of the event based on economic, social and environmental criteria was performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Ltd, and is publically available.

“While related to the event only it provides evidence of the significant benefits already accruing to Bermuda and glimpses of the further legacy benefits to come.

“A recent study from a PwC network firm shows that optimum timing for assessing legacy benefits is between two and five years after an event owing to the fact that legacy benefits tend to accrue over a period of years post event.

“This report contains information relating to:

The areas of focus of America’s Cup Bermuda Limited [“ACBDA”] – the local organization tasked with delivering the event – to drive legacy outcomes;

Examples of significant legacy benefits that have already materialized; and

Insights and lessons learned that will allow Bermuda to extract greater legacy benefits from this event and also from future events.

The report notes that the twelve areas of focus are: “large-scale local or foreign direct investment, permanent enhancement of Bermuda’s brand health and profile, sustained improvements in GDP, jobs for Bermudians, macro-economic diversification, contribution within Bermuda’s tourism sector, infrastructure and urban regeneration, social cohesion and socio-economic equality by gender, race, ethnicity and age, maritime heritage and geographic location, sailing, health and wellbeing, philanthropy, community engagement and volunteerism, intellectual capital and ability to deliver major projects to a truly world-class standard.”

The 56-page America’s Cup Bermuda Legacy Impact report follows below [PDF here]

Read More About

Category: All, News